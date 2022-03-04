Here’s what Josh Duhamel had to say about making Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Josh Duhamel reveals what it was like working with Jennifer Lopez for Shotgun Wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/HollywoodNewsWire

Jennifer Lopez is an icon of all media as an actress, singer, and dancer and could even model with her stunning looks.

Josh Duhamel is a former model and an actor, and at 6’4” he could be a little intimidating.

However, when it came to filming Shotgun Wedding, some people wondered if Josh would find it intimidating to work with J.Lo.

Although it’s unclear whether or not he found J.Lo intimidating, Josh had quite a lot to say about his time filming Shotgun Wedding with her.

Josh Duhamel enjoyed filming Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez

On Monday night, Josh spoke with People’s guest correspondent Adrianna Costa regarding some of his films and the premiere of his new crime-drama series, The Thing About Pam.

Josh was asked which of his costars was more intimidating— Shotgun Wedding costar, J.Lo, or The Thing About Pam costar, Renée Zellweger.

According to Josh, Renée is “like a sweet little Texas girl” but J.Lo is something else. He said J.Lo “is a boss,” but definitely “in the best way.”

Along with J.Lo being a boss in all the best ways, Josh has known Jennifer for a long time and being able to star in Shotgun Wedding with her “was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend.”

Josh seemed to thoroughly enjoy his time on set, especially with J.Lo. He admitted that he would often be covered in sweat from the heat, and Jennifer was “just gorgeous” during the whole movie.

Josh went on to say he had a lot of fun making Shotgun Wedding and that the filming location in the Dominic Republic was “one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

What is Shotgun Wedding about?

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) as their extravagant destination wedding is taken over by criminals— pirates, to be exact. While working to save their families and themselves, the couple rediscovers what brought them together in the first place and how they fell in love with each other.

Alongside J.Lo and Josh, the cast of the film includes Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Steve Coulter, Melissa Hunter and many other stars.

The movie was produced by J.Lo and Ryan Reynolds, directed by Jason Moore, and the screenplay was written by Mark Hammer and Elizabeth Meriwether.

According to IMDb, Ryan Reynolds was first set to star as Tom but then Armie Hammer was cast for the part. However, Hammer exited the project in early 2021 amid social media controversy regarding alleged private messages. Josh Duhamel replaced him

Shotgun Wedding will be in theaters on June 29, 2022.