Here’s what Jessica Mulroney said to Sasha Exeter that got her fired

Jessica Mulroney, who is known as Meghan Markle’s best friend, was fired as host of a Canadian TV reality show.

Her termination came after she allegedly threatened Sasha Exeter, a Toronto-based black social media influencer.

Mulroney, 40, hosted CTV’s wedding reality show I Do Redo, which premiered in March 2020.

Mulroney reportedly threatened Exeter after the two got into a heated argument on social media over racial injustice and inequality.

CTV confirmed through a tweet on Thursday that they fired Mulroney and canceled her show. CTV said that they canceled I Do Redo because her actions did not reflect the network’s “commitment to diversity and equality.”

“… recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality.”

Pic credit: @CTV_PR/Twitter

What did Jessia Mulroney say to Sasha Exeter?

CTV fired Mulroney after Sasha Exeter posted a video on Instagram (see below), captioned “My Amy Cooper Experience.”

“My Amy Cooper Experience” is a reference to the infamous incident in which Amy Cooper called the police on Christian Cooper in Central Park.

Exeter alleged that Mulroney threatened her during a heated exchange on social media concerning racial inequality and injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

Exeter said she recently posted a message on Instagram in which she called on influential people to use their platforms to raise awareness about racism.

The Instagram post allegedly offended Mulroney, and she confronted Exeter about it.

Mulroney allegedly threatened Exeter during a heated conversation taking place over several days via private and public messages. She reportedly threatened she would make a complaint about Exeter to the companies she worked with.

Mulroney reportedly messaged Exeter, saying:

“I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.”

Exeter said Mulroney’s threat left her “paralyzed with fear” and that it kept her awake for nights as she worried that Mulroney could be jeopardizing her livelihood by saying bad things about her to her brand partners.

Mulroney faces a backlash

After CTV announced the cancelation of Mulroney’s show, Cityline, Canada’s longest-running women’s daytime talk show, also announced they also removed her as the show’s guest expert, according to the Daily Mail.

Hudson Bay, one of Canada’s leading department stores, also announced on social media that they fired Mulroney as their fashion and bridal marketing specialist.

However, ABC did not immediately confirm whether the network would be taking any disciplinary action against Mulroney, who presents a fashion segment on Good Morning America.

Mulroney threatened a libel lawsuit

Mulroney took to Instagram to apologize for her action.

In a now-deleted response posted to Exeter’s “My Amy Cooper Experience” Instagram video, she admitted she was wrong and that “as leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs… I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you and for any hurt I caused.”

However, Exeter later alleged that after Mulroney posted the apology, she sent her a threatening private message that read: “Liable [libel] suit. Good luck.”

Mulroney posted an apology on Instagram

Mulroney eventually took to her Instagram to post a lengthy statement in which she apologized for taking Exeter’s comments personally and threatening her.

“As some of you may have seen @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better.”…

She then went to explain that she never intended to jeopardize Exeter’s livelihood and that her threatening remarks came after their disagreement “got out of hand.”

Pic credit: @jessicamulroney/Instagram

She ended by saying that she respected CTV’s decision to fire her and that she was stepping away from her professional engagements to reflect and focus on her family.

She also said she did not intend to pursue legal action.