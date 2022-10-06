Here’s the real secret to Gwen Stefani’s age-defying appearance

Gwen Stefani claimed love is the secret to her youthful appearance. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani must have some secret potion or made a deal with a genie in a bottle because the stunning singer simply does not age — at least in appearance.

The No Doubt singer recently celebrated her 53rd birthday, and you would not know it by looking at her youthful appearance.

While speculation has been rife that she might have had plastic surgery, the Don’t Speak hitmaker has simply put her good looks down to love.

Over the years, Gwen has appeared in several interviews and claimed she is simply happy with her new husband, Blake Shelton, which is why she looks so good.

Gwen could be put into the category of celebrities who seem to have Benjamin Button syndrome, including Paul Rudd, who doesn’t appear to have grown past his appearance in Clueless.

So, how does she keep looking so young? Is it simply love, plastic surgery, or a costly skincare routine?

Gwen Stefani claimed falling in love is the secret to her youthful appearance

In a 2016 episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, the host asked Gwen how she manages to look so young, and she claimed she “kind of started falling in love.” She later said she wrote a “whole record about that.”

“That’s like what the facelift is, I think,” she added.

She touched on the subject further in a Daily Telegraph interview in 2021, saying it’s daunting for people to face getting older, especially women. However, she said she tackles it by trying to be “the most beautiful version” of herself “inside and out.”

As for her response to critics, she said, “People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too.”

She gave no details on what skincare products she uses or whether or not she had plastic surgery. Gwen once again told the outlet she’s simply looking her best because she fell in love.

“Love must look good on me,” she said.

Fans have speculated Gwen may have had plastic surgery

While Gwen has maintained for years now that love was simply all it took to keep her from aging and has never really dropped her skincare routine, fans have speculated she may have had plastic surgery.

After an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the rumor mill went into overdrive, with many fans shocked by the singer’s changing appearance.

One Twitter user wrote, “Someone stop Gwen Stefani before she’s unrecognizable.”

Someone stop Gwen Stefani before she’s unrecognizable pic.twitter.com/vgi87GwfqG — yung oat milk (@TwittsMcGee) October 5, 2022

A board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Azi, even made a TikTok video speculating about what procedures Gwen might have had. She claimed Gwen might have had botox and a possible lip lift.

Of course, that is all simply speculation, and the Rich Girl singer might truly just have a fabulous skincare routine and a really great husband who she’s in love with.

Perhaps we should all give romance a chance and see if that helps keep the wrinkles away.