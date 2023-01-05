Sierra Skye sizzled in a scandalous lingerie share. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

As seen in her recent revealing lingerie share, Sierra Skye and Fashion Nova go together like, well, bras and undies!

The 27-year-old influencer was everyone’s dream in the pink and red lace set, with high-rise bottoms set on top of her hips and a stunning bustier top.

Sierra slowly and gracefully moved her body for the sultry mirror selfie, showing off the look from all angles like the true professional she is.

Keeping all the focus on the garments, she styled her wavy blonde locks in an effortless low updo with a few pieces left out to frame her face.

She accessorized with a few delicate pieces of silver jewelry, the most eye-catching being a belly chain luring the eye to her chiseled abs.

Always showing love to the designer, she added an eye-catching Fashion Nova icon to the bottom of the post.

Want more of Sierra rocking Fashion Nova lingerie? Coming right up!

Sierra Skye sizzled in burgundy lingerie for Fashion Nova partnership

Sierra looked like a tall glass of…wine earlier this week, sporting a merlot lingerie set to promote Fashion Nova.

The striking fashion model played with her hair while showing off the risque number, which featured gorgeous lace detailing.

In all honesty, Sierra’s partnership with Fashion Nova is one of the best things to happen to social media, as photos of her modeling their clothes are all over her page.

Not to mention, there’s something to be said about someone who supports a chic apparel brand offering the latest trends on a realistic budget.

Of course, she tagged Fashion Nova, adding, “Meet me here 🥥🌴.”

Sierra Skye unveiled her flawless figure in tiny string bikini

Sierra brought her beautiful body to paradise last week, and she invited her 4.4M followers to share a moment of soaking in the sun while sipping a relaxing cup of coffee.

The blonde social media sensation wore a figure-flattering string bikini with a gorgeous green and cream knit shrug thrown over.

Staying true to her natural style, Sierra wore her beachy locks in a casual low bun with a white tie.

She even turned sideways in the wicker chair to give a cheeky glimpse at her perfect profile.

The caption read, “island time ☕️.”

Now, for any inquiring minds, Sierra gave fans a step-by-step at her workout routine, including everything from how she styles her hair and wardrobe selection to pre-workout fuel and favorite exercises.