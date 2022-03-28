Here’s how Jason Momoa showed support for Ukraine at the 2022 Oscars

Jason Momoa showed his support for Ukraine at the 2022 Oscars via a fashion statement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jason Momoa used the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars to show his support for Ukraine amid the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The Aquaman actor often garners attention for his burly physique and good looks, which he did during Sunday’s Oscars, but his fashion choice also took center stage this time.

Arriving at the Oscars’ red carpet to pose for photographs, Jason showed off his dapper style in a navy and black tuxedo with a matching bowtie.

The 42-year-old father of two wore his signature long locks in a French braid and donned black, square-framed glasses to top off the look.

Jason Momoa pays tribute to Ukraine with Oscars fashion statement

One other detail caught fans’ eyes: Jason’s pocket square, which paid tribute to Ukraine with its blue and yellow color scheme, the colors of Ukraine’s national flag.

Russia launched attacks and invaded Ukraine on February 24, and the war has been ongoing. According to Page Six, Jason told reporters, “Glory to Ukraine.”

On Twitter, Oscars viewers showed their appreciation for Jason’s gesture and gushed over his look for the evening.

“Loving Jason Momoa’s pocket square,” tweeted one of Jason’s fans who watched the Oscars on Sunday.

Another one of Jason’s supporters tweeted, “I am here for Jason Momoa rocking the French braid and Ukraine flag pocket square.”

Pic credit: @@loriegabidel/Twitter

Jason’s solo arrival at The Oscars red carpet

Variety shared a video on Twitter of Jason walking the red carpet upon his arrival at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jason posed for photographers and adoring fans before he nearly caused a major wardrobe malfunction.

As Jason turned to walk away from the carpet, he quickly stopped before stepping onto Rosie Perez’s dress train. Jason put his hands in a prayer position as he slowly backed away from the actress.

Oscars viewers were curious whether Jason would show up with another accessory that was missing from the evening: his estranged wife, Lisa Bonet. Despite rumors that the former couple has reconciled, Jason attended the awards ceremony without a plus-one.

Lisa was recently spotted wearing her wedding ring, fueling rumors that she and Jason kissed and made up after announcing that they were splitting in January of this year.

After 15 years together, Jason shared a statement in a now-deleted Instagram post that read, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

Rumors also swirled that the couple moved back in together, but neither has made an official statement on the current status of their relationship.