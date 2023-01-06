Kindly Myers stunned in a glitzy dress for New Year’s Eve. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers had everyone at attention on New Year’s Eve, wearing an ultra-revealing dress adorned with rhinestones to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

The gorgeous Army National Guard veteran rang in the new year at a lavish event hosted at W Nashville, a luxury hotel in one of the city’s most prestigious communities.

There was likely no shortage of beautiful people at the upscale affair, but most would probably agree that Kindly’s fit physique was the center of attention.

The glitzy garment hugged her every curve with large cutouts strategically covering parts of her body.

Kindly wore her long blonde tresses flowing down her shoulders and she went full glam with her makeup.

She tagged the designer of the custom-made dress in the caption, adding, “i felt like royalty last night at @wnashville such a great party @grboone810.”

Kindly Myers sizzled in a campaign to promote Honey Birdette

Scrolling through Kindly’s social media, it’s obvious that she’s a proud ambassador of Honey Birdette, a boutique lingerie brand dedicated to female empowerment.

The 37-year-old blonde bombshell frequently posts on Instagram to promote the risqué brand, and her most recent share sent jaws to the floor.

She rocked a daring sheer bra with black lacy details and a supportive underwire, serving up a series of seductive expressions.

Kindly’s thick mane of hair looked wild and untamed, similar to the look in her eye, and she donned various pieces of glistening silver jewelry.

One glance at the photos, and it’s pretty easy to see why she’s the perfect fit for Honey Birdette’s feminine collection.

As a final touch, she tagged the photographer and designer in the caption, writing, “Life is beautiful.”

Kindly Myers looked amazing in a striped bikini with denim shorts

Kindly put her modeling skills to work earlier this week, posing her heart out in a blue and white striped bikini top with tiny denim shorts.

Snapped in Cozumel, Mexico, the stunning former soldier looked like the perfect girl next door in the ensemble, which she completed with a matching button-down shirt draped off her shoulders.

As always, her hair and makeup were done to the nines, and she made sure to show off the eye-catching look from all angles.

She tagged the digital creator and photographer, adding, “Baby you’re a firework 🧨.”

As it turns out, even ex-soldiers have their insecurities, but Kindly bravely opened up about the hardest part of modeling, saying, “The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture.”

“My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge,” she added.