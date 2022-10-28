Henry Cavill is dressed to impress as he rocked a white shirt and navy trousers for NYC trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ StarMaxWorldwide

With nearly two decades of Hollywood experience under his belt, Henry Cavill sure knows how to look good for an event.

The 39-year-old kept things casual but classy in a crisp white shirt and navy trousers, as he was spotted in New York City today.

For years, Henry has captured the attention of audiences worldwide thanks to his tall figure, buff physique, and chiseled good looks.

The hunk can pull off any type of look – from the rugged jeans-and-a-tee ensemble to a crisp suit with a slick hairstyle to match.

While out in NYC today, the Superman actor was spotted looking as handsome as ever as he kept things casual in a white shirt and navy trousers.

The British star stopped by Good Morning America to discuss all things Enola Holmes 2 – his latest movie, which he stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

Henry Cavill looks dapper in white shirt and navy trousers

Beaming to the camera, Henry donned a crisp, white shirt with loosely rolled-up sleeves for a slightly more relaxed feel.

The British star wore a pair of rich navy-colored suit trousers with pleat details, adding a tailored and luxurious touch to the look.

He slipped into a pair of brown leather shoes to complete his look for the busy day.

Henry Cavill wows in crisp shirt and navy trousers. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

During the interview on GMA, alongside co-star Millie, the two spoke about their latest movie Enola Holmes 2, which is set to be released on Netflix next month.

Alongside Henry and Millie, other stars in the highly-anticipated sequel include Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge.

The premise follows Enola taking on her first case as a detective, with the aid of her brother, Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry.

Henry Cavill talks playing Superman again

It comes as Henry finally brought out Superman’s cape and boots from his closet for an appearance in the new superhero movie Black Adam.

In the Dwayne Johnson movie, Henry reprises his role as the iconic Superman.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan, the actor spoke about the secrecy around his latest cameo.

It’s understood that Henry shot the brief appearance while also shooting his Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher.

He revealed, “It’s one of those things which we shot in secret in the U.K., and everyone amazingly kept quiet about it. We were at a studio, so it was all locked down. No one gets in.”

The actor further went on to comment efforts of producers Danny Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson, who’d “been working very hard to make this happen.”