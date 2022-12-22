Hennessy Carolina looked stunning on a birthday vacation. Pic credit: @hennessycarolina/Instagram

Hennessy Carolina took her vacation wardrobe to the next level yesterday, rocking a skintight minidress with tantalizing cut-outs for her birthday celebration in Jamaica.

The now 27-year-old reality star appeared to know exactly how hot she looked in the ensemble as she showed off every angle of her gorgeously sculpted figure.

The barely-there number featured a striped pattern reminiscent of a cotton candy sunset with an open back and dainty strings holding it all together.

Her voluminous mane of hair flowed down her back in tight curls, landing right at her peachy behind.

Hennessy accessorized the daring look with silver strappy heels, a chunky chain necklace, and a sizeable glistening watch on her wrist.

She shared a celebratory countdown to her big day in the caption, writing, “Birthday at 12 🥳🎈🎉💖.”

Oh, but that’s not the only steamy snap she’s shared from her tropical vacation so far…

Hennessy Carolina sizzled in revealing bright yellow Gucci swimsuit

Hennessy turned the heat up to a million in a Gucci one-piece swimsuit, accentuating her womanly curves in all the right places.

The gorgeous New York native could be standing amidst the palm trees with a fruity drink in hand as she struck several jaw-dropping poses for the camera.

Hennessy let her long, luscious locks hang freely down her back, and she dressed the beachy ensemble up with white sunglasses and clear heels.

She kept it simple in the caption, writing only “Jamaica 🇯🇲✨🌴.”

Hennessy Carolina shared workout video to promote WHAT WAIST®

Hennessy was caught strutting her stuff on a treadmill and working it on an elliptical to the beat of Up by her big sis Cardi B.

As seen on her social media page, the stunning media personality takes her workout routine very seriously, and the results speak for themselves.

She stopped at the end of the reel to grab a drink of water before removing a band of black shapewear from her midsection, unveiling her chiseled abs.

Hennessy is an ambassador for WHAT WAIST®, a clothing brand offering everything from chic apparel to discreet shapewear.

The WHAT WAIST® website claims to “empower you to love your body and express yourself with fun, stylish, athleisure clothing and shapewear solutions that are functional and figure flattering for every shape and size. Our main focus is helping you feel better about how you look.”

If it’s good enough for Hennessy, it’s good enough for everyone!