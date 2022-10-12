Hennessy Carolina shows off incredible curves in busty red and black lingerie to celebrate sister Cardi B’s birthday

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina shows up and shows out on Cardi’s big day. Pic credit: @hennessycarolina/Instagram

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina attended the rapper’s Dirty 30 birthday party this week, and she stayed true to the theme.

Photographers caught Hennessy in the streets surrounded by fellow partygoers, all celebrating Cardi’s life.

Hennessy looked stunning as she gave her best Moulin Rouge impression.

Cardi’s little sister wore a custom-made lingerie set for the event that consisted of black and red silk and lace with matching garters.

She sported black sky-high peep-toe heels with straps wrapping around her ankles as she elevated her body and her outfit.

The red bustier featured lace and glitter, and the piece cinched Hennessy’s waist; she paired the bustier with a thong. Hennessy rocked blonde hair with loose waves and a side part.

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina is gorgeous in lingerie at birthday party

Hennessy wore a statement necklace with her lingerie set. The extravagant jewelry featured massive rubies and rose gold. She paired the necklace with matching dangling earrings.

She had old Hollywood glam makeup with bright lips matching her red manicure with the same lengthy acrylics Cardi rocks.

Pic credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Hennessy wore a matching fire engine red pedicure. She also wore defined eyebrows, rosy cheeks, and winged eyeliner, turning up the heat on her look.

Cardi B’s Dirty Thirty birthday celebration

Cardi B turned 30 years old, and in true Cardi style, the celebrations were over-the-top. Cardi’s party took place at a nightclub, Poppy, in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Cardi held a burlesque-themed party, and she dressed the part. She rocked a flapper-meets-lingerie ensemble complete with a vintage feathered headpiece.

There was also a star-studded list of guests on hand to help ring in Cardi’s new age. Guests included her collaborator on Tomorrow 2, GloRilla.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, Karrueche Tran, Tyga, and O.T. Genasis were also in attendance at Cardi’s party.

There was another notable moment when a famous face got denied entrance by mistake. Cameras captured Jamie Foxx as he rolled up to the club in a white Rolls Royce.

TMZ reported that Jamie got denied at the entrance, although the doorman realized his mistake and tried to make things right.

Other sources said that Jamie showed up announced with a large entourage and that there was no space for him.

It seemed that Cardi had a good time during her birthday, despite the door drama.