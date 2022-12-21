Hennessy Carolina unveiled her beautiful body. Pic credit: @hennessycarolina/Instagram

Hennessy Carolina sizzled in paradise yesterday, showing off her fabulous figure, including that peachy behind, in a Gucci one-piece swimsuit.

The 26-year-old New Yorker posed surrounded by palm trees in the bright yellow number with a tropical drink in hand.

She wore her hair down with tight waves and accessorized the beachy look with clear white heels and oversized white sunglasses to match.

Beyond her obvious association with big sis Cardi B, Hennessy has become a star in her own right, appearing on two seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York between 2016 and 2018.

She’s also a prominent figure in the fashion world as the face of the global brand boohoo with her own unique collection on their website.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The curvy beauty added her location in the caption, writing, “Jamaica 🇯🇲✨🌴.”

Hennessy Carolina showed off her enviable curves for spa day

Hennessy looked like a million bucks during a recent spa day, wearing a barely-there bikini that left virtually nothing to the imagination.

The skimpy metallic suit featured a tiny triangle top and an even smaller bottom held together by dainty black strings set high on her hips.

Other photos in the steamy carousel included a glimpse of her derrière and a snap of her indulging in a healthy meal with wine.

The resemblance to her rap legend sister was strong in the photo, as her striking facial features could be clearly seen between sleek panels of black hair.

Hennessy Carolina shared haircare routine for Camille Rose partnership

Hennessy gave her 7.8M followers an inside look at her haircare routine to promote products by the gourmet hair treatment brand Camille Rose.

The fashion blogger and influencer went makeup free to show what her natural hair looks like just before the shower before stepping into the water to give her mane some TLC.

She used the Sweet Ginger Cleaning Rinse and Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask, finishing with the Grace Refreshing Moisture Mist.

Camille Rose’s products are designed to hydrate, increase moisture retention, eliminate breakage and split ends, combat frizz, and encourage curl definition.

Hennessy obviously takes outstanding care of her curls, but she’s also known to switch things up with wigs from time to time.

During an interview with Galore magazine, she talked about her favorite hair color, saying, “For some reason my favorite color wig is orange/copper hair. I can dress up in anything with orange hair. I can wear anything floral, black, plaid. It’s really fun and I feel like it compliments every skin tone. One day I will have a go to look, the next I switch and wear all black with lace and or I’ll wear leather with a studded biker jacket or beautiful sunset tones.