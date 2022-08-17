Helena Christensen stuns in strapless bikini with new hair

Model Helena Christensen debuted her new hairstyle on Wednesday. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen is finishing off the summer season with a new shoulder-length chop.

The Danish model, 53, is no stranger to sporting her signature bright blue eyes and long wavy hair on social media. However, she took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut her dramatic new look through a series of “before and after” shots.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a swipe-through post that first showed her new hair, which now falls just below her shoulders.

She had the fresh cut styled with loose waves and a side-swept bang that fell just over her right eye.

Helena showed off her new hair again as she posed in a zig-zag bikini top and basked outside in the sun.

The model finished off her touseled, wet hair debut with an accented red lip and a subtle smile to show that she, herself, approved of her new look.

Helena Christensen shares before and after photos of new haircut

In Helena’s post, she also shared two before photos of her long hair that many fans had grown to recognize her by.

One picture showed Helena from behind, where the length of her wavy hair was on full display as it reached all the way down her back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also included a snap of user @sarahsofiesonne holding up a pair of scissors while seemingly heading in for the initial chop, as Helena gave an open-mouth expression to the camera.

“It felt good 🥵✂️🤪,” the model wrote in her caption.

Fans give their opinions on Helena Christensen’s haircut

The Danish model surely caught the attention of her followers with the transformation post, with many chiming in to give their thoughts on her summertime chop.

“Every length is good on you Helena,” one user sweetly commented.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

“Gorgeous! Though you’re gorgeous any which way,” another follower wrote similarly.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Hairstylist Harry Josh commented, “LOVE LOVE LOVE,” to which Helena replied, “can’t wait for you to work with it.”

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

One fan even told Helena that she could even cut more off, which Helena did not shy away from.

“Go even shorter! Stunning face,” user @twinsparkle wrote.

“am thinking about it [wink face emoji],” the model responded back.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Fans of the former Angel can follow her on Instagram to see if she decides to take her haircut a step further and follow through with an even shorter length.