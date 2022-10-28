Helena Christensen looks incredible in new selfie. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen stunned in a new floral look.

She wore the outfit while attending an event for the clothing brand Sezane.

The model wore a long sleeve black romper from the brand, showing off her toned legs. The romper had cream-colored floral detailing and stopped right at her thighs.

She complemented the look with short black boots and dangling silver earrings.

Her natural makeup look was done by legendary makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who has also worked with Selena Gomez and Julianne Moore.

From wearing sheer pants to her bikini looks, Helena has shown that she still has an incredible fashion sense.

Helena Christensen’s recent campaign

Just a few weeks ago, Helena revealed that she was doing a modeling campaign for popular designer Marcell Von Berlin. And she did so by wearing three different high-fashion looks from the brand.

For the first look, the model wore a black patterned suit with half of the top unbuttoned. On top of the suit was a bright orange blazer with feathered sleeves.

Secondly, she rocked a plunging purple blazer as a top with a pleather purple miniskirt. In the last photo for the campaign, Helena posed in no shoes in a neon blue suit and an orange top underneath.

She was photographed by celebrity photographer Agata Serge, who has also done covers for Lili Reinhart and Christina Aguilera.

Helena Christensen’s clothing line

Back in 2020, Helena released her very own limited-edition fashionable clothing line with popular designer Anine Bing. The collaboration included only 11 different products, ranging from small accessories to full white suits.

The model has opened up about the quick-selling collection and even revealed that the black bodysuit was her personal favorite from the line.

In an interview with Page Six, she said, “I just love the way it shapes the female body. Women have beautiful shoulders and I think it’s wonderful to show them. They go well with so many different pieces of clothing: a pair of jeans and a pair of kitten heels, a full skirt and a pair of sneakers, under an oversized shirt with flat leather sandals.”

She continued, “Personally, I love pajamas and robes, clothes with relaxed shapes and fits. I think most people climb into soft, loose apparel whenever they step through their front door.”

The full collection has officially sold out on the designer’s website. They have not announced whether or not they will do another collection with each other again.