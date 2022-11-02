Helena Christensen has been wowing in beautiful black lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Model Helena Christensen loves to wear beautiful lingerie, and she was happy to show off her latest outfit in a gorgeous photoshoot.

The 53-year-old Danish model has been wowing her fans again while wearing very little. On this occasion, Helena has been sporting three different lacy lingerie outfits.

Helena modeled the racy two-piece garments in what looked like the sumptuous grounds of a country mansion. In the first snap, the model was standing on all fours on a manicured lawn in a gorgeous but relatively traditional style of lingerie with a spaghetti-strapped top and high-sitting bottoms.

A few fallen leaves on the lawn indicated that the temps might not have been as warm as the blue sky or Helena’s outfit indicated. If she was cold, the professional model hid it well.

The second photo found Helena standing in some shrubbery, and the third pic saw her standing by the pool. All the shots were breathtaking, with Helena proving that age is just a number as she showed off her stunning physique.

She stuck the pics onto Instagram and captioned the post, “Just a lil something ❣️Always been a sucker for beautiful lingerie that feels amazing to wear and am excited every time I get to collaborate with @cocodemeruk 📷@clairerothstein #TheFemaleGazeRedefined #CocoDeMerUK.”

Helena tagged Coco de Mer London as the crew responsible for her beautiful lingerie, and she also tagged in photographer Claire Rothstein and the talent agency Unsigned Group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Helena Christensen’s fans and colleagues loved her lingerie snaps

Helena Christensen has one million followers on Instagram, many of whom loved this post. At the time of writing, it’s already racked up over 12,000 likes. Fans and colleagues of the model were quick to flock to the comments section with praise and emojis.

Among those commenting were Boogie Nights star Julianne Moore, along with German model Tatjana Patitz, Dutch model Imaan Hammam, fashion designer Gail Elliott, and hair stylist Harry Josh.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena regularly models lingerie for Coco de Mer London and often showcases their products for her fans on Instagram.

Helena Christensen models more Coco de Mer lingerie

In September, Helena was back in some black lacy Coco de Mer lingerie on what she called the “hottest day” in England. Working again with photographer Claire Rothstein, the model posed for four snaps in various lingerie outfits.

The first pic saw her with her arms draped around a statue, but she was also snapped leaning against a tree and lying down on the grass.

Helena joked about the weather in her caption, “We shot this campaign on the hottest day recorded in England which was perfect for me 😅 and the entire female crew ended up in their underwear 🥳❤️”

This post has racked up nearly 25,000 likes.