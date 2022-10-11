Helena Christensen shows off amazing legs in sweater with no pants

Helena Christensen’s eyes shine up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Helena Christensen poses pantless in a fall sweater look.

The model wore a white fleece sweater with a black diamond pattern across the front.

This look is from her recent photoshoot with luxury designer Tamara Mellon.

She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and put on a natural makeup look with bold black mascara.

The Dwell strappy sandals she paired with the look are a part of the designer’s fall collection and are available on their site.

From her bikini looks to rocking sheer pants, Helena Christensen is known for her incredible looks.

Helena Christensen looks incredible in a black and white sweater. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen’s recent campaign

A few weeks ago, Helena announced she is one of the featured models in the new collection from Karen Millen, The Icons.

She’s joined in the campaign with fellow iconic models, including Paulina Porizkova and Elizabeth Hurley, all of which rose to fame in the 90s.

She revealed her promotion photos to her fans and captioned it, “I’m super duper excited to be part of @karen_millen’s THE ICONS campaign inspired by my favourite era, the 90s 💘 This edit is full of glamorous, timeless pieces such as sexy dresses and oversized blazers.”

The model wore a black bralette top and paired it with tight, high-rise black pants that hugged her toned legs.

She complemented the look with a black and red zipper jacket. Helena wore a silver necklace, small hoop earrings, and a bold red lip.

In one of the other photos she shared of the shoot, she wore a black lace bodysuit, showing off her amazing physique.

She wore a fitted yellow jacket over the bodysuit, put on a bulky black necklace, and added silver dangling earrings.

Helena Christensen’s self-confidence

Helena is known as one of the most popular models of all time since she left the pageant industry and started her modeling career in the 1990s.

That being said, she has definitely built up tough skin toward critics and what people on social media say about her.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Helen said that “We don’t need to look beautiful for anyone else, it’s just to make ourselves feel good. That’s what it really is like now. I don’t care if I look beautiful to anyone else, and it’s not even about looking beautiful per se, it’s about just feeling and looking healthy. And being and having an inner contentment and self-confidence.”

Helena currently has one million followers on Instagram.