Helena Christensen shows off amazing legs in knee-high boots for new campaign

Helena showcased her long, lean legs for her latest campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Supermodel Helena Christensen showcased her amazingly long legs for her latest fashion campaign.

Wowing her fans in a recent share on social media, Helena continues to defy her age and prove that she’s still one of the greatest supermodels of our time.

The 53-year-old stunner is the new face of Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon’s new footwear line and modeled some gorgeous pairs of boots, heels, and sandals in her latest Instagram post.

“New campaign 💫 with the coolest 👠👢 @tamaramellon 📷 @j_mcd @owengould @therealistdotti,” read the caption for her post, which attracted more than 15,000 Likes.

In the carousel post, Helena modeled several different pairs of footwear, beginning with a pair of black, patent leather, knee-high boots with a stiletto heel. The Danish model and photographer looked as though she hasn’t aged since her days gracing the cover of fashion magazines in the ’90s, donning a gray overcoat as she posed on one knee, giving a killer glare to the camera for the high-fashion shot.

Rocking a bright red lip and another serious gaze, the ageless beauty wowed in a pair of fire engine red, mid-calf patent-leather boots, paired with a leopard-print dress with slits, showing off her impossibly long and lean legs.

Helena Christensen showcases her amazing legs in latest shoe campaign

Another swipe right depicted Helena in a black, fuzzy robe modeling a pair of turquoise knee-high boots from the collection, looking ultra chic in another leggy display.

Going casual in the third slide, Helena sported a pair of black slides paired with a black and white sweater and black briefs, her icy blue eyes matching the velvet sofa and curtains behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Helena continued to wow in a one-sleeved, black mini dress that showcased her long legs, paired with some black leather knee-high boots. Wearing a pair of strappy, metallic heels, Helena wore another black mini dress, this time with a tassel, as she stopped to swing it in front of her for the mid-action shot.

The co-founder and original creative director for Nylon magazine next modeled a pair of royal blue strappy heels, which she paired with black leggings and a black coat, which perfectly accentuated her bold red lip and manicure. Helena went casual in the last slide, modeling an oversized gray sweater, a leopard-print skirt, and chunky black boots, her auburn locks slicked back in a sophisticated bun.

Helena shot to stardom in the late ’80s when she starred in Chris Isaak’s music video for his song Wicked Game. Growing up in Denmark, Helena began modeling at age nine and has continued to grace runways and magazine covers ever since.

Helena talks about appearance inequality among women and men

Although she’s found much success in the modeling world, Helena called out the double standards in the way women and men are regarded when it comes to their appearances.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019, Helena told the publication, “Women are talked about regarding their looks and accomplishments, and in a physical way, whereas for men it’s mostly their accomplishments.”

She added, “Inequality, in any way, it’s just f**ked up. Yes, women have come a long way but I feel like we’ve said that for so many years and yet there’s still such a long way to go. I don’t know what the solution is. I guess we are sort of on the right path.”