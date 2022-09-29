Helena Christensen shows off amazing legs for dinner date with Cindy Crawford

Helena Christensen shows off her legs for dinner with Cindy Crawford. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Harris/Featureflash

Helena Christensen was ready to rock in all red as she caught up with her pal Cindy Crawford over dinner in New York City.

The Danish model, who often shares her glamour shots from earlier in her career on her social media, switched it up on Thursday to share a recent snap.

Helena’s post first showed her cuddled up next to model Cindy Crawford as the two sat on a ledge in front of colorful artwork behind them. Helena put her arm on Cindy’s shoulder as they both smiled for the camera in their dressy dinner looks.

Helena rocked a bright red dress that featured a high leg slit — allowing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel to show her upper thigh.

She paired the dress with some strappy black sandals and her shaggy new short hair, which she recently chopped in a dramatic transformation.

Next to her, Cindy kept it two-toned in an all-black-and-white outfit that consisted of a white blouse, black pants, a leather jacket, and leather knee-high boots.

Helena Christensen and Cindy Crawford enjoy ‘catching up’

Although he may not have made the cut for the photo, Helena also tagged Rande Gerber in the shot.

Helena decided the post needed no text in the caption — instead, she opted for four emojis that consisted of two hearts and two dancers.

Helena also shared a selfie of the two side-by-side, which she later shared on her Instagram Stories with the text, “Always the best time w this one.”

In response, Cindy commented on the post to let her friend know that the feeling was mutual. She replied, “Always great catching up!”

Cindy also reshared the photo on her own feed with the caption, “In NYC with @helenachristensen and Andy Warhol❤️.” And, of course, the feeling continued to be mutual as Helena chimed in on the post to comment back, “Miss you already ❤️.”

Helena Christensen debuts her new hair transformation

Helena’s most recent dinner shots showed her rocking her new hair, which appeared to be even shorter than when she first debuted the original haircut a few weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a selfie of her chopped locks, which showed her shaggy, side-swept bangs and the rest of her hair falling just below her shoulders. She chose to show off her new look while sunbathing outside in a zig-zag bikini top, with one photo even showing her accompanying the new ‘do with bright red lipstick.

The post also showed the “before” shot, which showed her damp, wavy hair trailing far down her back.

“It felt good 🥵✂️🤪,” Helena revealed.