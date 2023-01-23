Danish model Helena Christensen’s stunning looks and captivating bright eyes are enough to draw anyone’s attention, and the fact that she’s a supermodel certainly doesn’t hurt.

The 54-year-old beauty recently shared some shots from a photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar Espana, where she revealed she was on the cover of the latest edition.

Her love for vintage aesthetics, clothing, and lingerie was apparent in the shoot as she wore a netted veil and various cutout outfits, along with a few risque shots.

One shot showed Helena in a black, leather-looking coat with one leg out, seemingly wearing nothing beneath the outer layer. Another shot showed the beauty as she stood in her underwear, pantyhose, and a short sheer top that highlighted her toned physique.

Dripping in black lace and leather, the model was nothing short of thankful in her caption, noting that it was “an honor” to be on the cover of this Harper’s Bazaar issue.

“Such an honor to be on the cover of @harpersbazaares ♥️ I spent so much of my childhood in Spain (Nerja 🥰) with my family and always have the best time whenever I visit 🇪🇸 This trip was no exception 💫,” she wrote, adding tags for photographers and stylists at the end of her caption.

Helena Christensen teams up with Camilla Staerk for vintage pawnshop

When she’s not modeling or traveling for her work as a global UNHCR ambassador, Helena spends a lot of time working with Camilla Staerk on their brand, Staerk & Christensen.

Their shop focuses on vintage and secondhand pieces of clothing and home items, and proceeds are donated to different charities.

Because the items are often secondhand, they warn that the items might have evidence of age and note that all sales are final.

For those looking for a piece of vintage wear, they are currently having a sale with proceeds going to another charitable cause.

Helena Christensen models daring swimwear for Staerk & Christensen sale

Even though running the shop isn’t the same as modeling, Helena still puts her skills to good use and often models the secondhand clothing that is listed on their website.

Recently, she shared a carousel post of different outfits and swimwear that were listed in their newest secondhand sale.

Helena wrote in the caption that proceeds are going to Shuktara, an organization that provides home assistance to younger people in Kolkata, India.

Some items are on sale for as little as $15, while others are listed for sale for over $600.

The secondhand buys are certainly going fast, with many items already sold out. However, it’s not totally surprising, given that fans are given a chance to buy clothing that Helena herself wore.