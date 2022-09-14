Helena Christensen poses upside down in sheer pants

Helena Christensen strikes an eye-catching pose in high heels. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen is defying age and gravity in her latest photoshoot.

The former Victoria’s Secret model continues to prove she still has sharp, stunning modeling chops in her 50s.

At 53, Helena is still active in the modeling world and even walked the runway for Vogue’s New York Fashion Week show this year.

Along with runways, Helena models for luxury and designer brands.

A recent post saw Helena striking an eye-catching pose for shoe brand Tamara Mellon.

While shoes were the focus of the photos, Helena’s fit figure and fierce face also elevated the shoot.

Helena Christensen mesmerizes in sheer pants

Helena shared one of the photos from her Tamara Mellon photoshoot on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Helena laid on her back, almost giving a floating effect.

The seasoned model wore a luxe fluffy coat with a subtle blue sheen and a pair of sheer pants that hugged her toned legs.

Helena placed her legs in the air, bending her knees to show off her strappy blue high heels.

Helena’s makeup was dramatic, with sharp brows, black eyeliner, and a fiery red lip that matched her red manicure and pedicure.

The model also wore her hair slicked back as she glared at the camera.

Helena’s dark ensemble with subtle blues contrasted the eye-catching background with lots of light-colored lines and curves.

Helena tagged Tamara Mellon in the Instagram Stories share.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Tamara Mellon’s Instagram also shared a photo of Helena from the photoshoot.

In the image on their main page, Helena sat upright on the curved structure while slightly hunching her shoulders and crossing one lifted leg over the other to again show off her sultry pair of blue heels.

The post’s caption read, “@helenachristensen mesmerizing us all in Gaze, our newest crystal Pillow Top style from Fall ’22.”

Helena Christensen models more looks from Tamara Mellon’s Fall ’22 drop

Helena is a reoccurring model for Tamara Mellon, and she was snapped in several more photos for the brand.

Wearing a one-shoulder little black dress and sizzling black high-heel boots, Helena again posed for the brand as the post declared, “Summer’s over, but @helenachristensen always brings the heat. Fall ’22 Drop Two is now live.”

Helena also gave a fierce lunge while wearing a long-sleeve black dress and patented black knee-high boots to elevate the sizzling look.

Helena continues to dominate as a model and brings something unique and eye-catching to each photoshoot.