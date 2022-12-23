Model Helena Christensen is stunning in vintage gowns that show some skin. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Former Victoria’s Secret model Helena Christensen is preparing for her 54 birthday and her latest business venture.

The Danish beauty is ready to celebrate Capricorn season, as her birthday falls under the sign as she was born on Christmas Day.

Celebrating the season, she shared some “festive” dresses with her fans, noting that they were looks that would be on the website for her brand, Staerk & Christensen, “soon.”

Sporting her dark curled hair, Helena posed in various outfits, including a somewhat sheer, plunging white dress with a black cardigan, a black dress with a zipper up the side and a dangerously high slit, and a casual black minidress with a colorful purse.

She shared her styles with her 1 million Instagram followers and gained over 15 thousand likes for the festive post.

Although 54 is upon her, Helena is an absolutely stunning model who keeps her youthful glow strong no matter how many years pass.

Helena Christensen and Camilla Staerk open vintage shop

Staerk & Christensen is a project put together by both Helena and Camilla Staerk, an artist and designer.

The brand focuses on housewares and fashion and even has its own pawn shop. They focus on vintage wear and looks with a touch of “dark romance.”

Their website notes that they are a studio based in New York “with a reputation for unique work across the fields of fashion, interiors, architecture, photography, and film.”

They mix together Danish design and “mid-century modern sensibility” with more gothic or even mythical themes, along with “the haunting glamour of Old Hollywood.”

Staerk & Christensen’s online store returns January 2, 2023.

Helena Christensen in front of and behind the camera

Helena has always been a huge fan of vintage designs and wears, and her latest venture allows her to explore that passion on a deeper level. Aside from modeling, Helena was previously both a founding partner and creative director of Nylon magazine.

Outside of her work with fashion and design, she was made a global United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) Goodwill Ambassador in 2019 and often travels around the world documenting the lives of refugees and other displaced people.

The job of a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador is to use their own image to help promote the United Nations and spread the organization’s efforts around the world with their “influence, dedication, and hard work.”

Other notable UNHCR Goodwill Ambassadors include Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett, Neil Gaiman, Jung Woo-sung, and Kat Graham.