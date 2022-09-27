Helena Christensen in sheer underwear for outdoor shoot

Model Helena Christensen, 53, sent temperatures soaring in a garden lingerie shoot. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen has been working hard during the European heatwave and has the pictures to prove it.

The Danish model, 53, spent some time outside for a photo campaign and had a gorgeous garden background for the shots.

She posed outside in various lacy lingerie pieces as the face of Coco de Mer’s Icons lingerie line.

Helena shared several shots from the shoot with her 995 thousand Instagram followers throughout two posts, both opening with her standing outdoors in her skimpy lingerie.

One set of photos opens with Helena posing with a statue of a bust, her arms around the stone as she arches her back. She’s wearing a lacy, sheer top and matching bottoms, completing the look with a pair of heels.

Her long brunette locks fall down her back as she gives the camera a steely gaze, highlighting her bright red lips and dark eyeliner.

A swipe right shows the model posing in a different lingerie set and a different pair of heels as she leans against a tree before a shot of her as she lies down in the grass with a hedge behind her, showing off her toned abs and legs in the bra and underwear set.

The post closes with another stone shot as she poses in front of a statue with her hands over her head, wearing a different sheer bra and underwear set.

She told her fans in the caption, “We shot this campaign on the hottest day recorded in England which was perfect for me 😅 and the entire female crew ended up in their underwear 🥳❤️.”

Helena Christensen opens up on modeling lingerie

Being the face of Coco de Mer’s Icon lingerie line is something that sounds right up Helena’s alley, though she has to take it in stride at times.

She revealed to Vogue, “I can’t think too much about it. But it’s wonderful to have a sense of yourself radiating something that makes others perhaps feel inspired by you.”

Helena has a passion for different clothes and a particular interest in vintage clothing. She has a curated collection of vintage and secondhand clothing and household items with Camilla Staerk, simply titled Staerk & Christensen.

Being able to model the lingerie meant a lot to Helena on a more personal note, as she loves the hidden beauty that comes with wearing lingerie.

She told Vogue, “There’s something so beautiful and romantic and nostalgic about that. When I wear vintage underwear, I think of all the women who wore it before me. And when I wear new pieces, I think of who will wear them later on in life. These little stories really resonate with me.”

Helena Christensen ‘hangs out’ in her ‘favorite lingerie’

Her love of lingerie is clear from the passion she radiated throughout the shoot and when sharing photos with her fans, as she opened up about how much she loved being in her underwear.

In another post from the campaign, Helena wrote, “Always love hanging out in my favorite lingerie @cocodemeruk 💘 This is my second campaign working with this inspiring team consisting entirely of cool women. We had a blast capturing these images from a female gaze perspective 📷 Explore the new Icons campaign now.”

With a gorgeous poolside view from a pristine balcony, backed by blue skies and incredible greenery, it’s no surprise that Helena fell in love with the shoot.