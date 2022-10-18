Helena looked amazing in her black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Helena Christensen looked incredible this week as she shared some throwback shots of herself posing in a black bikini.

The 53-year-old showed off her svelte figure in the pictures where she wore the swimwear which had a gold trim and halter strap.

Wearing her long brunette hair loose around her shoulders, Helena accessorized with pearl and jeweled bracelets on each of her wrists.

The snaps were taken by photographer Sante D’Orazio for Allure magazine.

Rising to prominence in the 1990s, Helena’s 30-year career has seen her grace the pages of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and W magazines.

In 1996, Frank DeCaro of the New York Times cited the Danish-born star — along with Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson and Claudia Schiffer — as “The Magnificent Seven” of supermodels.

Helena Christensen wows in her new skincare campaign

Elsewhere this week, Helena shared a clip with her one million Instagram followers of her campaign with wellness and skincare brand Cellular Goods.

Wearing a black bandeau top and shorts, Helena looked incredible – even if she did wear white spa slippers on her feet!

In another part of the clip, Helena — who began her career when she won the Miss Universe Denmark crown in 1986 at the age of 17 and went on to represent her home country the same year in the Miss Universe pageant which was held in Panama. — wore loose white trousers and an open white shirt over a tank top, as she posed on a curved sofa.

Showing off her youthful skin, Helena showcased the products from the line.

“Behind the scenes for the @Cellulargoods campaign ~ This unique skincare line is using anti-inflammatory CBD and CBG and my skin is loving the results,” Helena revealed.

Helena Christensen looks incredible in Coco de Mer lingerie

Helena also stunned earlier this month when she posed in a black lace bodysuit.

Showing off her long legs, Helena added a pair of strappy gold sandals on the shoot with lingerie brand Coco de Mer.

“We shot this campaign on the hottest day recorded in England which was perfect for me, and the entire female crew ended up in their underwear,” revealed Helena.

She also thanked the female creative team behind the campaign, and wrote, “Need a gardener? 🌳 @cocodemeruk ❤️ Shout out to all the cool talented women behind this shoot @clairerothstein @rubyhammermbe @thesamhair @baygarnett @nailedbysg ~ Wearing the Athena bodysuit #TheFemaleGazeRedefined #CocoDrMerUK.”