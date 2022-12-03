Helena Christensen showed off her famous figure in lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Danish model and photographer Helena Christensen encouraged her followers to skip the roses as gifts this year in favor of lingerie, proving her point in a sheer lace bra with matching panties.

The 53-year-old beauty queen lounged on her side for the throwback photo shoot, giving a head-to-toe look at her famous figure.

She held two white roses over her head while sending her smoldering gaze straight through the camera lens.

The cherry on top of the jaw-dropping look was the punchy red lipstick bringing out the auburn hue of her luscious locks.

Those who swiped right got the pleasure of seeing Helena in a curve-hugging lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline and high sides.

She tagged the lingerie brand in the caption and added a remark about gift-giving, saying, “A rose a rose is a… 🥀 But lingerie is a better gift 😜.”

Helena Christensen went topless for never-published shoot

Helena sent temperatures soaring last month with a carousel of tantalizing snaps from a never-published photo shoot.

The former Victoria’s Secret model rocked countless ensembles, including a white crochet bikini and a flowy patchwork skirt.

Still, many would agree that the most eye-catching photos were those in which she wore nothing at all on top, unveiling her flawless complexion and fabulous curves.

In the caption, she explained that the sultry series never made it to print because the photographer was in a motorcycle accident just after the shoot.

Helena Christensen arched back to promote Coco de Mer London lingerie

In a recent campaign for Coco de Mer London, a luxury lingerie brand, Helena struck a pose that showed off both her sculpted physique and incredible strength.

The multi-talented mother is a proud ambassador for the brand, as she claims to have “always been a sucker for beautiful lingerie that feels amazing to wear.”

She’s also a known fan of vintage garments and inspiring other women to express their sexuality freely.

Helena wore her hair in classic waves for the recent promotional shoot, adding a red lip for extra drama.

While the world has seen Helena Christensen rock countless incredible ensembles over the years, she recently opened up about the bare necessities during an interview for British Vogue.

Helena said that all she requires to get ready in five minutes is “a Chanel bag and a red lip.”

Additionally, the fashion icon commented that the highest compliment she could receive would be, “I could never do that.”