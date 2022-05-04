Helena Christensen ditches pants for sheer vintage

Helena Christensen opted for a sheer, vintage look for some fun in the sun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen hasn’t forgotten a thing from her modeling days. Helena, 53, shared a set of photos on social media showing her looking as youthful as she was in her prime.

The Danish model posed in warm sunlight, looking almost completely bare-faced except for her striking red lips. The stunning model enjoyed a nice day out in nature and proved she didn’t need pants to do it, either.

Helena went pantless to show off one vintage look and nearly topless to show off another, her beauty stunning fans as the post amassed over 100,000 likes within just a few hours.

Helena Christensen is cheeky in vintage

She shared a few different looks in her post but most strikingly shared one post where she was wearing a sheer babydoll dress that was almost completely see-through, allowing viewers to take a look at her bikini bottoms underneath. The vintage piece had a crocheted appearance on its hem and décolletage, leaving little to the imagination.

Her hair looks like it’s damp from a dip in the water, curls shimmering in the sun. As fans swipe through the photos, there’s a shot of Helena posing in a selfie with her hair feathered around her as she seems to relax in the shade.

The third photo gives fans another shot of the vintage babydoll dress from the first photo. This time, she’s lying on the ground and has one hand holding up her head, her long legs on display for all to see.

As the photos continue, fans see Helena in a black, lacy top with her hair pulled back while standing in the shade before seeing another photo of the model wearing long, tan pants but only a black bra top. The post finished out with a selfie, showing off Helena’s stunning bright eyes.

She writes in the caption, “Summertime coming [sunshine emoji] New vintage/secondhand pieces online soon @staekandchristensen [yellow heart emoji].”

Helena Christensen promotes clothing brand with Camilla Staerk

Helena is working with designer Camilla Staerk on their own clothing line, STAERK&CHRISTENSEN.

The brand touts “dark romance fashion,” but also things such as interior, architecture, and even film. The two bring together vintage appeal with fashion to create daring looks for their brand.

Their website reads, “We are both very much inspired by birds and their form whether in flight or in stillness, the wingspan, the beauty alone of a flying creature soaring into the sky, the highest form of freedom and free spirit’ness that exists.”