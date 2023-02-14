Supermodel Helena Christensen knows how to send temperatures soaring this Valentine’s Day and even give ideas for the perfect gift — whether for yourself or your partner.

The 54-year-old model looks just as great today as she did at the height of her career, and she still puts her modeling skills to good use.

On this holiday of love, Helena shared some throwback pictures from 2022 that were absolutely ethereal.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel posed outside in a garden with one of her many loves: Lingerie.

The photos came from her collaboration with designer lingerie brand Coco de Mer where the two came together to look at “the female gaze redefined.”

She wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day in the caption, writing, “Happy ♥️day to everyone who loves themselves and others deeply and fiercely ❣️ @cocodemeruk 📷 @clairerothstein #theultimatefemalegaze.”

Helena Christensen opens up on Coco de Mer collaboration

The most recent campaign for The Ultimate Female Gaze isn’t the first time Helena has ever worked with Coco de Mer, and learning about the campaign reveals more insight as to why Helena is the perfect face for the collaboration.

Of the project, Helena revealed, “By incorporating a fusion of different women and their unique visions, I hope we encourage women to celebrate their feminine power, and the phenomenal feeling you experience when wearing Coco de Mer.”

The collaboration with Coco de Mer includes four different collections: Hera, Seraphine, Sylph, and Athena. The pieces range in price from $75 to over $200, and each collection follows a different theme.

Helena Christensen reveals her love of lingerie

Around the time she was finishing up this campaign, Helena told Vogue some other details that made this project so special to her, one being her love of lingerie and how it makes her feel.

She revealed that she finds lingerie, and vintage lingerie in particular, “beautiful and romantic and nostalgic.”

However, it’s not always just about feeling confident, sexy, or showing skin. For Helena, lingerie tells a story.

“When I wear vintage underwear, I think of all the women who wore it before me,” she stated. “And when I wear new pieces, I think of who will wear them later on in life. These little stories really resonate with me.”

For Helena, age means nothing when it comes to modeling lingerie, but her good looks certainly don’t hurt her ability to exude confidence in her shoots.

Helena Christensen’s favorite ways to stay in shape

Long-time followers of Helena have probably realized by now that she can be a little bit of a risk-taker when it comes to her health and staying fit.

The model loves swimming and is known to enjoy the waves and waters during the warm sunny summers, but the ice and snow of winter have never stopped her from enjoying an icy dip, either.

Ice baths have become increasingly popular over the years, so watching her take a dip in icy waters isn’t totally surprising, but that’s not the only reason she does it: She loves water.

She told Vogue in 2021, “I want to be in it and around it as much as possible. When I go upstate, as soon as I arrive I just run to the river and throw myself in. It makes me feel alive.”

When she’s not swimming, Helena is a huge fan of high-intensity workouts and loves to box for her cardio workouts.

She added that she does ” a lot of conditioning,” lots of walking and sprinting, and she tries to fit yoga into her routine a few times a week as well.

However, the model admitted that she’s not the best at meditating and really only finds that peaceful feeling when she’s in the water.