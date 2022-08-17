Helena Christensen, 53, in plunging swimsuit enjoys outside shower

Helena Christensen stuns in blue for an outdoor shower. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen may be in her early 50s, but the model still has what it takes to stand in front of the camera as well as behind it.

The Danish model frequently shares updates and flashbacks for her hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Her Instagram fans have grown accustomed to her frequent swimsuit shots, modeling throwbacks, and stunning selfies.

Helena has boasted long, brunette locks for quite some time, and the model recently ditched the long waves for a cute short style.

Her captivating blue-green eyes often capture the camera’s lens just right, giving her a mystical appearance.

However, one recent post that caught fans’ attention doesn’t feature her eyes at all, as the camera is situated behind her while she rinses off in an outdoor shower.

Helena Christensen goes all blue for outdoor shower

Helena stood under an outdoor shower in a royal blue swimsuit, sharing a snap of the endeavor to her Instagram Stories.

The photo appears to be from before her haircut as her long locks flow down her back, giving a slightly cheeky view as her back faces the camera.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Surrounding Helena is a scenic blue view, complete with a clear blue sky and beautiful blue water beneath. Her luscious surroundings add a calming aesthetic to the picture.

Helena Christensen reveals daily skincare products

Helena is known for her youthful appearance and natural glow, and she puts in a little work to keep herself looking that way.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed her skincare routine and her favorite products to use.

“I love beautiful skin products that make you look clean, smooth, and glowing,” she stated.

Her favorite brand is Noble Panacea, known for its incredibly powerful formula. Every day, she cleanses, tones, and uses facial oil, serum, and moisturizer. She applies products twice a day, as usually recommended, both in the morning and in the evening.

During the day, she also uses sunscreen, though she hasn’t always. She noted, “I am getting much better at using SPF.”

She continued, “I like to feel and look moist and glowing. I use the Absolute Intense Renewal Serum for firm, dewy skin before applying minimal makeup. [Then] I usually just use blush with a cat-eye or red lip.”

Helena also uses massage techniques and beauty tools such as rollers and even uses an LED mask on occasion. Aside from her at-home care, she does visit Klinik N’AGE when she’s in Copenhagen for skin treatments and enjoys getting treatments from Joanna Vargas when in New York.