Fitness model Heidi Somers sent temperatures soaring in Miami over the weekend.

The Alaskan native was on hand for a 1Up Nutrition team bonding bash, and her look for the event was sensational.

Heidi, also known as Buff Bunny, shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend, wowing her 1.6 million followers.

The 33-year-old bombshell posed in front of an outdoor ivy backdrop clad in a barely-there, lavender string bikini.

Heidi looked stunning for the shot, wearing her long, blonde hair in loose waves that flowed past her shoulders. Her makeup was neutral, with lush, flirty lashes and muted pink shades on her eyelids and lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She looked down at the ground as she struck a gorgeous pose, highlighting her impossibly sculpted bikini body. Heidi went light on the accessories with diamond stud earrings, a gold choker, and a silver cuff bracelet, allowing her fit frame to take center stage.

“Did I catch a tan in Miami or this 2 layers of spray tan? The world may never know.🙃,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Heidi Somers touched down in Miami for a 1Up Nutrition event

Heidi recorded herself from the 1Up Nutrition event, as she’s an ambassador for the supplement brand. Heidi told her followers that she was doing some team bonding alongside other 1Up Nutrition athletes.

In another shot, Heidi joined a friend, delivering a head-to-toe look at her bikini ensemble. She added a sheer white sarong and wore tan platform sandals, the perfect additions to her beachy ensemble.

Heidi’s sexy look was compliments of the Buffbunny Collection. Her top is the Sunkissed Bikini Top, currently available on BuffBunny.com for just $18. The top features adjustable ties, a classic triangle design, and knotted back detail with adjustable straps.

She paired her top with the matching Sunkissed Bikini Bottoms, currently priced at just $16 on the site. Featuring cheeky coverage and two rows of adjustable straps along the waist, the bottoms are perfect for a day at the beach. Both the top and bottom are popular items, with limited sizes and quantities available.

Heidi is the founder of the fitness apparel brand Buffbunny Collection

As it turns out, Heidi is the CEO and owner of the women’s brand responsible for designing her bikini. Heidi founded Buffbunny Collection in 2016 after recognizing the need for a women-owned fitness apparel brand that was “diverse and inclusive.”

Buffbunny Collection features pieces aimed at designs for “every woman and every body.” The collection offers swimwear and sells athletic and athleisure wear and accessories, including backpacks, sports bras, leggings, shorts, and hoodies.

The pint-sized beauty also runs a YouTube channel, @heidisomers, where she shares some of her workouts with her 758,000 subscribers.

Heidi also provides her audience with diet tricks, healthy recipes, and meal-prepping ideas and even shares some of her personal life with her fans.

Although the Instagram star and entrepreneur is extremely regimented regarding her diet and workouts, not even she adheres to a strict formula 100 percent of the time.

“I believe in balance. I know we can’t workout EVERY day or eat super healthy ALL the time,” Heidi says in her YouTube channel’s bio. “I hope my videos can help you along your journey or just make you laugh during cardio!”