Heidi Montag topless with unbuttoned denim for big baby bump show off

Heidi Montag showed off her baby bump during her latest photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Montag was radiant as ever as she showed off her baby bump in a recent maternity shoot.

The former reality star, known for her time on the MTV smash The Hills, is currently pregnant with her and Spencer Pratt’s second child.

The couple first met while filming the show in 2006 and welcomed their first son, Gunner, back in 2017.

Despite previous fertility issues, Heidi announced her second pregnancy with followers in early June and has continued to keep her fans updated with bump updates and maternity photo shoot snaps.

In her most recent share, she uploaded photos taken by LA photographer Oxana Alex. The pictures showed her absolutely radiant, with a noticeable glowing tint to her bronzed body and baby bump.

With her softly curled, blonde locks draped over her shoulder, Heidi peered off to the side and posed with one hand on her hip.

Heidi Montag poses topless for newest maternity shoot

For her outfit, Heidi simply rocked a pair of low-rise, unbuttoned jeans that fell under her belly. She was topless, although she tastefully placed a red flower over her chest to keep her covered.

Heidi gave an ode to women’s strength in her caption — particularly when it comes to carrying a child.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“There is nothing more beautiful than pregnancy,” she wrote. “Also for many women nothing harder and more challenging.”

“The beauty from ashes. God bless all you mamas out there 🙏🏼 Your strength is inspiring,” she said.

Regarding finding strength, Heidi has had to find her own during the hardships she faced while trying to get pregnant for the second time.

Heidi Montag on her recent fertility struggles

On June 1, the reality star announced her second pregnancy by sharing her feature with US Weekly on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “My heart is overflowng with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!”

She also wrote that she was shocked when she read the word “pregnant” on her test, which she later revealed was because of the struggles the couple faced with fertility.

She told the publication about when she found out, “I literally ran upstairs and I was crying, I was so excited, but I could hardly talk because I was so overwhelmed with emotions.”

“It’s been quite the journey for the past year and a half trying to get pregnant,” Heidi continued. “I got pregnant the first month with Gunner and it was just so easy and everything was so easy, so after six months of trying I started getting a little concerned, and then it hit a year and I was pretty concerned cause that’s technically infertile.”

Heidi said that she did not go through fertility treatments because she believed that if she were meant to have another child, she would.

Now, she and Spencer seem excited as ever as they prepare for their second son this December.