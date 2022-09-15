Heidi Montag poses nude for birthday celebration

Heidi Montag poses nude for her birthday. Pic credit: @heidimontag/Instagram

Heidi Montag poses nude for her birthday celebration as she turns 36.

The social media personality is known for her time on the reality show The Hills.

Heidi is married to her husband Spencer Pratt, whom she fell in love with while shooting the hit reality show, and they share a son.

The happy couple is expecting their second child, who is expected to join the family on December 1, 2022.

Heidi took to Instagram to show off her pregnancy glow and to celebrate her birthday.

She captioned the sentimental post by saying, “It’s my birthday 💕 the perfect day to celebrate birth. I’m so thankful for all the amazing people in my life! My amazing husband and growing family. So thankful for everything I have been blessed with and all the things I’ve been through🙏🏼Thank you God for this day!”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt ready for second baby

The newly 36-year-old mom has regularly updated her fans on social media throughout her second pregnancy with stunning pregnancy photoshoots.

As a proud mom, Heidi regularly posts updates ​​on her Instagram about Gunner Pratt, her 4-year-old son, who is excited to meet his new sibling.

At the beginning of her pregnancy, the reality star kept a low profile before announcing the news with a picture of the cover of US Weekly on her Instagram.

She captioned the post by stating, “It’s official! Thank you @usweekly. My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long! 💕Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again! ✨Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful! We are so excited about the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way!🙏🏼.”

Heidi Montag’s pregnancy photoshoots

Now that the news is out, the TV personality has been very open with her journey by showcasing some gorgeous outfits and backdrops for her pregnancy shoots.

She went with a Beyonce-inspired photoshoot, with a flower arch backdrop and a gorgeous white sheer gown.

In another recent Instagram post, she is seen wearing a stunning mauve-colored robe with tons of tulle and a matching mauve underwear set.

For her caption, Heidi let her fans know that although her baby is expected to join the world on December 1, she believes it will be sooner. This is because her first child, Gunner, was three weeks early.

Happy birthday Heidi Montag!