Heidi Montag unveiled her beautiful baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Montag may not be due until December, but her baby bump looked full and fabulous in a post shared yesterday.

The Colorado-born bombshell looked radiant in an oversized blue gown with an open front and all the ruffles in the world.

She wore her silky blonde locks in classic old Hollywood curls and accessorized with large, ornate earrings.

Heidi tied the knot with Spencer Pratt in 2008 and welcomed their first child, son Gunner, in 2017.

Now, the couple is anxiously awaiting the arrival of their newest bundle of joy in just a few short weeks, and judging by Heidi’s blossomed bump, it could be even sooner!

Heidi agreed in the caption, saying, “I can’t believe this baby could be coming any day! What day would you guess…? Due date Dec 1 but Gunner was 3 weeks early.”

Oh, and for those looking to grow their own families, Heidi shared her best-kept fertility secrets in a candid post.

Heidi took to social media with an important message for her 1M followers regarding the fertility struggles she and Spencer faced when trying to conceive baby number two.

The 36-year-old Hills star is an ambassador for Eu Natural, a plant-powered vitamin and supplement brand dedicated to enhancing overall health and well-being.

In the post, Heidi shared what supplements she thought helped her conceive and what she’s using to support her pregnancy.

She even showed videos of her positive pregnancy tests to encourage and empower other women.

Heidi Montag stunned in bare-belly maternity photos with son Gunner

Last week, Heidi posted a carousel of maternity photos alongside her first baby boy.

The multi-talented beauty radiated happiness in the photos as she looked down at her growing bump and son Gunner.

Her hair looked amazing in loose curls, and she showed off her belly in an open dress shirt with a skintight sports bra and black jeans.

She paired the photos with an emotional caption, a portion reading, “Feeling so emotional these last few days with G being an only child. 🥹”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Heidi commented on her family’s excitement over the new baby, saying, “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for.”