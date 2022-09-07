Heidi Montag in a belly-baring bikini says ‘Happy Labor Day’

Heidi Montag enjoys the beach for Labor Day. Pic credit: @heidimontag/Instagram

Heidi Montag joined the slew of celebrities wishing their followers a Happy Labor Day over the weekend.

The TV personality currently has one million followers on Instagram.

Heidi, currently pregnant with her second son, shared a photo from her day on the beach.

She wasn’t alone as her adorable son could be spotted in the background.

Heidi often shares her bare baby bump on her Instagram page.

Her growing baby bump was out in her recent bikini pic as well.

Heidi Montag soaks up the sun in bikini

Heidi Montag took to her Instagram Stories to share her bikini photo.

In the image, Heidi sat on a beach chair while wearing a colorful patterned bikini and resting a hand on her pregnant belly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The plunging bikini top featured floral prints and splashes of red, blue, yellow, and white.

Heidi wore her blonde locks in a casual ponytail and accessorized with a pair of dark-tinted sunglasses.

Her son Gunner sat beside her on a beach chair wearing sunglasses and sand, and a clear blue sky was also visible in the background.

Heidi’s photo included “Happy Labor Day” in red and white lettering.

Pic credit: @heidimontag/Instagram

Heidi Montag’s history with surgery

In 2010, Heidi made headlines for going under the knife at 23 for a significant Barbie-like physical transformation.

Heidi reportedly got several procedures done, including a breast augmentation, taking her to an F cup.

At 27, Heidi admitted to having regrets over her plastic surgery choices. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Heidi admitted, “I do regret getting the implants. My new doctor was like, ‘You should never have been allowed by the doctor to get implants this big.’ … I put my security and sexuality in my breast size instead of my confidence.”

Years later, in 2021, Heidi again made headlines for getting surgery. However, this time it was to aid in her ability to conceive her second child rather than trying to improve her looks.

At 34, Heidi had been transparent about her journey with infertility and shared that she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure.

The surgical procedure removes non-cancerous uterine polyps, and Heidi was hopeful that she’d get be able to get pregnant quickly after the surgery.

In June of 2022, news broke that Heidi was pregnant with her second child, a baby boy, due this December.

Heidi shared elegant maternity photos with lavender tulle and flower-draped walls.

She captioned the post, “Thank you @oxanaalexphotography for capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during #pregnancy.”