Heidi Montag gives birth to second child

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to the world.

The reality stars, who met back in 2006 while filming the MTV reality show The Hills, already share 5-year-old Gunner.

A rep for the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Heidi had an “easy” delivery “around 45 minutes” and had given birth to a baby boy.

“Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz.”

They added, “Mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

The 36-year-old herself announced the happy news in a post to her Instagram Story and later revealed the name of her bundle of joy.

Heidi Montag gives birth and reveals name of baby boy

In a selfie she shared with her 1 million followers, the blonde beauty wore a hospital gown while cradling the tiny tot.

Heidi beamed for the camera and radiated pure joy as she captioned the post, “Thank you, Jesus!” adding that her newborn weighed 7.9 lbs. and measured 21 inches long.

Heidi took to Instagram to update fans about the latest addition to her family. Pic credit: @heidimontag/Instagram

Just hours after giving birth, Heidi revealed on her Instagram Stories that their second child had been named Ryker Pratt, as Page Six reports.

Back in July, the couple joyfully revealed that they were expecting another baby.

Heidi took to her social media to share the cover of Us Weekly Magazine – which showed the star holding her baby bump around headline letters that read, “Pregnant & In Love AGAIN!”

Heidi Montag opened up about excitement for baby number two

The couple has been together since 2007 and tied the knot a year later in 2008.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Heidi revealed that it took her and Spencer “about 18 months” of trying to conceive before she fell pregnant with baby number two.

The beauty said she “couldn’t be more excited” about her baby and questioned who she was more excited for – herself, her son Gunner, or her husband, Spencer.

She also said that she always “felt like something was missing.”

Spencer said it’s been a “roller-coaster” fertility journey, revealing that his wife had been “crying a lot.”

“It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way,” he shared.

In another interview with Us Weekly, Heidi revealed the gender of her baby, and she said she “couldn’t be happier” that it was a boy.

Once the “shock” of having a boy wore off, she said she soon felt delighted because of what it meant for Gunner, as he “really wanted” his new sibling to be a boy.