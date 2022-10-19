Heidi Montag will soon become a mother of two. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Montag Pratt is nearing the end of her pregnancy and looking fabulous at a recent doctor’s appointment alongside her husband, Spencer Pratt.

Just after sharing that her mother was in town visiting, the 36-year-old reality TV star posted an intimate moment from inside the doctor’s office.

Heidi looked cute with her blonde locks in a simple ponytail and a black t-shirt covering all but her growing belly.

She turns the camera to show her smiling mother with the medical staff while Spencer is by her side looking at his phone.

Already parents to one, the couple gave birth to their first child, 5-year-old Gunner Stone, on October 1, 2017.

Now, they’re anxiously awaiting the arrival of baby number two, another boy, but they still have a little time before the December due date.

Pic credit: @heidimontag/Instagram

However, in a recent interview, Heidi stated, “Gunner was three weeks early, so I’m anticipating that to be the norm. I’ve asked my doctor like, ‘is that a reoccurring situation?’ Basically, she said yes.”

So, who knows, this baby could arrive sooner than expected, but judging by her recent posts, Heidi’s sure to keep the social media bumpdates coming!

Heidi Montag shows off growing belly in tiny pink bikini during baby moon with Spencer Pratt

Heidi gave her 1M followers exactly what they wanted in her most recent post, showing an inside look at her Montecito baby moon with Spencer.

The Colorado-born beauty has come a long way since her MTV reality TV days with Lauren Conrad, and she seems happier than ever.

The Hills star captioned the post: “This was such a sweet and needed baby moon for us! The first time we have both left Gunner over night since he was born. Such a blessing to relax, have some alone time, and connect.”

She also thanked the resort, Rosewood Miramar Beach, and her son’s assistant/babysitter, Abby Roach, in the share.

Heidi Montag looks pretty in pink with beautiful baby bump at birthday party

Earlier this month, Heidi took to Instagram to show off her bountiful bump at a birthday party.

The stunning celebrity posed in a Barbie-themed box surrounded by clusters of bright pink balloons with a big smile on her face.

She dressed casually for the event, wearing what appeared to be black leggings and a cropped tie-die t-shirt with sunglasses and a chic ponytail.

Heidi channeled the spooky season in the caption, saying, “Should I be pregnant Barbie for Halloween?💕”