Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni naps in pink bikini

Heidi Klum’s lookalike daughter is stunning in a tight pink bikini as she enjoys a snooze.

The 18-year-old daughter to German supermodel and reality judge Heidi is followed by 1.4 million on Instagram, and her fans were treated to a double-whammy of photos earlier this week.

Leni Klum shows off stunning figure in bikini

The photos showed the Vogue Germany cover face lounging around a cushioned and wicker chair as she enjoyed a shady moment amid terrace plants.

Opting out of showing her face, Leni posed chilling out in a patterned and pale pink bikini, going high cut and flaunting her toned legs and curvy hips, plus her flat stomach.

With a large straw hat on her face, Leni didn’t indicate nap time at first, but she made it clear with a swipe right – here, a photo showed the beauty with her eyes closed and going for a zen vibe.

A “Z” emoji was the only caption, with fans leaving over 200,000 likes.

Leni had chosen the popular swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis. The celebrity-adored label now boasts a collab with supermodel Gigi Hadid and has previously joined forces with model Sofia Richie. Leni is one of America’s Got Talent judge Heidi’s four children – her biological father is Flavio Briatore, although she was largely raised by Heidi’s ex, musician Seal, who adopted her.

In 2021, Leni fronted Rollercoaster magazine and opened up on entering the industry.

“I had grown up going to work with my mom,” she told Extra. “Ever since 11 or 12 years old I’ve been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling. She’s always telling me I need to have fun… She’s always like bounce around have fun, be energetic, be excited.”

Leni Klum shares high school graduation photo

On June 11, Leni updated her Instagram to confirm she’d graduated high school. Posing all smiles with her “Class of 2022″ caption, the stunner snagged over 300,000 likes for her share. The looks might scream Heidi, but the style doesn’t. “Definitely opposite of my mom…,” Leni added when asked if she echoes Heidi’s fashion sense. “She calls it grungy, I call it oversized I guess… You’ll never catch me in super tight jeans because I don’t like wearing things that are uncomfortable so baggy and big.”

Leni’s Instagram is followed by actress Sofia Vergara and Netflix face Bella Thorne, plus gymnast Nastia Liukin.