Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni in bikini gets ‘a little past sun kissed’ in sunbathing snafu

Leni Klum showed off her sunburn while bikini-clad. Pic credit: @leniklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni has been slowly making a name for herself as she continues her own modeling quest to follow in her famous mom’s footsteps.

The 18-year-old offspring of the German-born, former Victoria’s Secret runway model has dabbled in the fashion world since she was a young teen, gracing the cover of Vogue Germany alongside Heidi for her big magazine debut two years ago.

Having just recently made her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s August show in Italy last year, Leni has now amassed an impressive 1.4 million followers and counting on her Instagram page as she works her way up the modeling ladder.

Recently, Leni took to her social media site to share a little snafu she made over the weekend, laying in the burning rays a bit longer than she should have.

Wearing a brown bikini with stringy hip ties and top straps that she pulled down, Leni looked “a little past sun kissed” as she displayed the marks that were left behind following what fans could surmise was an over-done sunbathing session.

Despite the apparent evidence of an attempted tan gone sideways, Leni still looked as fresh and perky as ever, her brown hair looking freshly wet behind her neck and her makeup-free face giving off a nice summery glow.

Leni’s two-piece put her rock-hard abs in full view as the young model angled the camera to show off her slim physique while she sat back against a deck chair; her entire swimsuit was visible before the lens cut off at the top of her thighs.

Leni Klum gets backlash for sunbathing without sunscreen

While Leni continues to get attention for her runway skills and Instagram reveals, the model did not get to enjoy much time basking in the glow of her fans’ love this time around.

Although some followers seemed to lovingly encourage the teen to use sunscreen next time, others took a more blunt approach to their critiques of her burn show-off.

Pic credit: @leniklum/Instagram

“LENI!!! wear your sunscreen!!!!!” one person practically shouted at the starlet, while others chimed in with similar sentiments, adding, “That hurts me! Use sunblock with a high zinc oxide!” “that not a kiss that is a proper sunburn 🫣,” and “Coming from a person that have had 3 skin cancers removed…USE SUNSCREEN!”

Pic credit: @leniklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum wears Leni Klum’s yellow thong bikini

While Heidi’s mini-me goes on her own modeling and social media navigation journey, Leni has proven that, along with being the next up-and-coming talent alongside the likes of Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, she can share the spotlight, and her clothes, with her famous mom.

Earlier this month, Leni let the America’s Got Talent judge borrow her itty bitty yellow bikini for a dancing video, with Heidi tagging her daughter along with Gigi Hadid and Frankie’s Bikinis.

Heidi could be seen playfully prancing around in the ruffled bikini top and bottoms, her toned figure being flaunted for all to see as she shimmied her hips and wiggled her bust while proudly proclaiming that she loved her “hand me downs.”

In June, Heidi reportedly revealed to People magazine that Leni planned to move to New York City to further her modeling career, saying, “She’s moving to the Big Apple. It’s kind of my first stomping grounds, so I feel like she’s doing it all over again. I’m so proud of her!”