Heidi Klum wows in a string bikini from her home office

Heidi Klum wows in a string bikini in a snap from her home office. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Heidi Klum wowed fans in a string bikini in a candid shot taken from the comfort of her home office.

Klum took to social media to share the picture, which showed off her toned figure and also featured her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The 49-year-old model, TV host, and producer can most often be seen debuting fashionable outfits on America’s Got Talent and Making the Cut. Klum has served as a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2013 and as the host of Making the Cut since 2020.

In addition to her work on reality TV, she has also navigated several business ventures, many of which involved designing clothing and jewelry.

Needless to say, Klum has a pretty busy schedule most of the time.

However, it seems she and her husband do sometimes still get work-from-home days as, on September 28, 2022, Klum shared a shot of them in her home office.

Heidi Klum looks stunning in string bikini in home office

Klum took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her day with her nearly 10 million followers. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a tiny, black string bikini and an orange baseball cap.

Her orange baseball cap and long, blonde hair covered the upper half of her body.

Meanwhile, Kaulitz looked casual and comfy in a backward yellow cap and a white t-shirt.

Klum mentioned that they were in her home office today, with Kaulitz seemingly working from a laptop.

Of course, it is likely very difficult for him to work without sneaking a peak at Klum as she sizzles in her bikini next to him.

Klum & Kaulitz pack on the PDA after renewed health focus

Klum and Kaulitz are known for packing on the PDA, much to the delight of their fans. These home office photos were no different as they captured Klum planting a kiss on Kaulitz’s cheek.

The sizzling, PDA photos were posted just shortly after Klum revealed a renewed focus on her health.

Because Kaulitz suffers from cluster headaches, the two chose to embark on a health retreat in Austria for their 3-year anniversary.

During this retreat, Klum was inspired to undergo a colonoscopy. A colonoscopy is a screening test that ensures that a patient has no underlying diseases.

Fortunately, Klum’s colonoscopy was completely normal. However, she did acknowledge she was a little late in getting one, as it is recommended between ages 45 and 50.

Hence, Klum hoped to raise awareness about the importance of health tests, as she and her husband took a renewed interest in their health. The renewed focus must be working as Klum looked just as healthy and radiant as always.