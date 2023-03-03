By now Heidi Klum has made it clear that she loves to dress up for an occasion.

The German supermodel, who is currently a panelist on America’s Got Talent, is known for her out-of-this-world Halloween costumes from year to year at her annual parties.

Only last year, Heidi turned up to her bash dressed up as a rainworm while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined her as a fisherman.

“I just wanted to be something different and unexpected,” Heidi told The Hollywood Reporter on the night.

That said, she wasn’t completely confident that the costume would go to plan, explaining that the “costume idea was so big and it had to happen in [real time and in] real life, no cuts for take two. I wasn’t confident about pulling it off.”

Last night, Heidi attended the Billboard Women In Music event and made quite the effort for the celebratory evening.

Heidi Klum twirls in style

For Heidi’s latest Instagram post, she documented what she wore at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony.

As always, she looked stunning, wearing a bright yellow dress that featured sequins all over. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and fell above her knees.

Heidi’s garment had a thigh-high slit on the left side and was paired with a large white coat that also featured sequins embroidered all over.

She completed her look with white heels and sported her long blonde hair down with a full fringe.

In her video upload, Heidi can be seen swirling repeatedly In her attire while flashing a radiant smile. Towards the end, she appeared a little dizzy, falling into the wall behind her.

Over the top of the clip played Pink’s song Never Gonna Not Dance Again, which Heidi referenced in her caption, writing, “I Am Never Gonna Not Dance Again!!!! #bbwomeninmusic.”

Heidi Klum’s endorsements have helped her earn $21 million

Yes, you read correctly. Heidi is so successful that she’s managed to bank as much as $21 million from her work, and the endorsement deals have certainly contributed towards that hefty figure.

As previously reported by Forbes, the businesswoman has put her name to many household name brands including McDonald’s, Dannon, and H&M in addition to modeling for Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated for many years.

“There aren’t many world stars coming from Germany with that level of fame,” creative director and Heidi’s co-judge on Germany’s Next Top Model, Thomas Hayo, told the outlet.

“She has a great instinct that connects with her audience and the masses,” he continued.