Heidi Klum is absolutely gorgeous in her pretty pastel gown for Germany’s Next Top Model. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Heidi Klum looked phenomenal as she announced the new date for the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model.

The America’s Got Talent judge elegantly posed for the camera as she was styled in a pretty palette of pastels.

Heidi went all out for this photoshoot as she was captured in a completely sheer, sherbert-colored dress.

Even at the age of 49, Heidi is still more gorgeous than ever as she ages like fine wine.

The supermodel graced her fans with the promotional post as she took to her Instagram with the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Heidi’s 10.4 million followers were indeed in for a special treat.

Heidi Klum is gorgeous in her sheer dress

The fan-favorite model looked heavenly as she posed in one of her most iconic looks.

Heidi was captured wearing a completely sheer piece of fabric that she had strategically placed along her body.

The sheer ensemble was a combination of beautiful blue, purple and pink hues that resembled all the colors of a sherbet swirl.

The ensemble’s top was carefully wrapped around her chest as it gracefully flowed down her body while she stuck her one leg out for the shot.

She then painted her nails and toenails a shiny bright red, which gave the photo a little extra pop of color.

For her hair, Heidi styled her long blonde locks in pretty waves that blew in the wind behind her.

To complete the look, Heidi wore a full face of makeup that was nothing but complementary to the iconic fit.

She wore long, lavish lashes and paired them with a shimmery eyeshadow. She then added some light touches of blush and bronzer across her cheeks while she then finalized it with a pretty pink hue along her lips.

She captioned the post, “I’m so excited – it’s finally starting again! Germany’s next topmodel 2023 – From the 16th February every Thursday at 20.15 on ProSieben 🤍 #ad.”

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum are proud partners of Intimissimi

In another recent post, Heidi shared a bittersweet photo of herself and her daughter Leni Klum as the two teamed up with lingerie company Intimissimi.

Intimissimi is an Italian-based company that provides women with high-quality fabrics that help them look and feel their best while wearing stylish pieces.

Heidi and Leni are some of the main faces of the company, along with other stars like Jennifer Lopez and Chiara Ferragni.

In the post, Heidi and Leni were seen modeling in beautiful red satin sets as they wrapped their arms around one another for the shots.

The mom and daughter duo looked happier than ever to be promoting the company, as they looked stunning while doing so.

Fans can now purchase the collection online through the company’s website and should follow their Instagram page to keep up to date with their latest launches and after-holiday sales.