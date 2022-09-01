Heidi Klum stuns in plunging green gown

Heidi Klum rocked a green plunging dress on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

In a recent America’s Got Talent episode, Heidi Klum looked amazing in a plunging green evening gown.

The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and her co-judge Sofia Vergara have become well known for their super fancy dresses on the hit talent show.

The fashionable pair often take to social media before an episode airs to show off their new outfits. And last night was no different.

Heidi took to Instagram to post a picture and a small video of her elegant gown.

Her arms and shoulders were bare apart from two thin shoulder straps, and her midriff had a white, almost corset-like feature. The trimming and shoulder straps were sparkly grey, and a large ribbon of the same color was attached to her waist.

The skirt of the dress was green and billowing with lots of ruching. Heidi also wore silver high heels and silver earrings.

In a departure from the norm, Heidi had her trademark long straight hair tied up neatly.

She put just a green heart-shaped emoji in the caption and tagged America’s Got Talent.

Heidi closed her comments on the post, but fans could still show their appreciation by liking the pic over 12,000 times by the time of writing. The German-American model has a whopping 9.8 million followers on the social media platform.

Heidi Klum danced to Marilyn Monroe in green gown

The former model also posted a brief video of herself dancing in the green dress to the sound of Marilyn Monroe singing I Wanna Be Loved By You. She twirled around so fans could get a good look at the dress.

Heidi’s colleague, Sofia, also wore a dress with a plunging neckline on the show, but she opted for a bright orange one.

Sofia posted a selfie of herself and Heidi in their gowns at the infamous America’s Got Talent judging counter. The shot even captured Howie Mandel at the back.

Sofia wrote, “We r about to go live!!!!!🌟🌟🌟❤️❤️❤️.”

Heidi Klum is worried about her daughter being away at college

On Monday, Heidi appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, wearing a beautiful long silver gown covered in big red hearts.

During the interview, Heidi spoke about her daughter Leni and how she was worried about the teenager who had just left for college.

Like many mothers, Heidi is now concerned about the distance between herself and Lena and said she became worried when her daughter didn’t pick up the phone over the weekend.

She told James, “I had called this weekend like, every two hours I called again, and I’m like, ‘Why don’t you just call me back?’ Now I want the number of the roommate so that I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.