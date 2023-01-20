Supermodel Heidi Klum is preparing to take her years of modeling knowledge and use it to help other young women break into the industry — and naturally, she’s doing it in style.

The stunning German blonde will take part in the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Topmodel as the show’s host.

In the upcoming season, Heidi will be joined by model Winnie Harlow and designer Peter Dundas.

To promote the show’s new season, Heidi took to social media to share her excitement that the premiere episode is now just around the corner.

With the three stars strutting the runway for the shot, Heidi took center stage with her bright printed spandex catsuit.

“Only four weeks to go! #GNTM2023 🥰🥳,” Heidi captioned the post.

Heidi Klum struts her stuff in bold spandex for reality show promo

Over on her Instagram, Heidi, Winnie, and Peter stood shoulder to shoulder as they walked down the well-lit runway.

Standing in the middle of the group, Heidi smiled as she sported a bold, form-fitting spandex number.

The leggy blonde confidently let her hands hang by her sides, showing off her stunning outfit.

The plunging neckline of the number dipped down to Heidi’s navel, and the brightly printed fabric clung from her thighs down to her ankles.

She completed the look with a pair of bright green heels and kept the rest of her accessories minimal.

However, what Heidi may have lacked in accessories, she more than made up for with her hairstyle.

Never one to shy away from a bold choice, the America’s Got Talent judge leaned into the frizz and free curl of her tresses.

Reminiscent of a lion’s mane, Heidi’s hair not only danced across her forehead, but it also completely enveloped her toned shoulders.

Heidi and daughter Leni Klum partner with lingerie company Intimissimi

When Heidi isn’t busy filming reality television shows or strutting her stuff on the runway, she dabbles in other ventures and partners with brands that she’s proud to endorse.

One of those brands includes Intimissimi, a luxurious Italian brand that believes in the “art” of lingerie.

In a separate post to Instagram back in November, Heidi struck a pose with her daughter Leni to promote the brand’s gorgeous designs.

The sweet snap featured the mother-daughter duo in matching red pajama sets as they embraced each other side-by-side and gave their best duck lips in one another’s direction.

“Spoil yourself or someone on your gift list with new holiday pieces available in @intimissimiofficial stores and online 🎅🏻🎄🎁⛄️❤️,” the post’s caption read.