German supermodel Heidi Klum went all-in for a fun night in Las Vegas as she took in a Tiesto concert in Sin City.

The America’s Got Talent judge was seemingly more than happy to let loose during her time off and gushed, “what a night” about the event.

In the carousel share uploaded to social media, Heidi featured several highlights from her evening.

The pictures captured everything from a pre-concert pose to a couple of snaps with the DJ himself.

The post also included various video clips from her time on stage while the crowd and lights roared around them.

“Las Vegas @tiesto 🥳💥🎉🚀⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” she captioned the post.

Heidi Klum is a vision in all-black catsuit for Tiesto concert in Las Vegas

While the post itself was full of excitement from her evening, it was Heidi herself who really brought the Instagram share to life.

In the first shot of the carousel, Heidi posed solo, giving a glimpse at her gorgeous black jumpsuit for the evening.

The beautiful blonde stood in front of a full-body mirror, and the camera was angled to balance Heidi and her reflection perfectly.

She pulled her hands up her thighs towards her hips while she lightly closed her eyes and tilted her head to the side.

The sleeveless black jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline and a tasteful cutout along one side of Heidi’s ribcage.

Heidi’s blonde locks were parted down the center and fell to her shoulders while her fringe bangs danced across her forehead.

The following slides featured two video clips filmed on stage from behind Tiesto as he DJ’d for the hyped crowd.

Lights blasted around them as the show continued.

The last two photos of the post featured a double shot showing the Tiesto concert crowd above a picture of Heidi and Tiesto himself and a solo image of the pair where they both had toothy grins from ear to ear.

Heidi preps for new season of Germany’s Next Top Model

Heidi may have taken a break from her busy schedule to take in a concert, but she’s got plenty on her plate as the former Victoria’s Secret model prepares for a new season of Germany’s Next Top Model.

The 2023 season of the hit show is set to premiere on February 16.

Heidi has been posting GNTM content regularly for her 10.5 million Instagram followers, and in her most recent promo for the upcoming season, Heidi was playful and fun, draped head to toe in several gorgeous hues of fabric.

She danced around the studio space, and her blonde hair caught the breeze as it bounced around her.

Translated from German, the caption for the fun post read, “2 more weeks 🥳🥳🥳🤗🤗🤗 #gntm2023.”