Heidi Klum stuns braless in a plunging jumpsuit

Heidi Klum stuns in a colorful jumpsuit for a recent Moschino show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Heidi Klum continues to prove herself as one of the top players in the fashion game — this time while wearing a colorful Moschino ensemble.

The German supermodel, 49, took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit for the brand’s most recent runway show.

While standing in front of a red stage curtain, Klum’s sparkly one-piece took centerstage as she gave her followers a side view of the final look.

She went braless to accentuate the sparkly jumpsuit’s plunging neckline, which tastefully fell to her midsection.

The jumpsuit featured a halter top, flared pants, and an intricately striped design of multiple colors.

Klum rocked her blonde hair in loose waves and finished the look with a pair of bright purple heels and a black heart-shaped purse.

Heidi Klum attends Moschino fashion show in sparkly jumpsuit

In her caption, the America’s Got Talent judge gave an ode to the brand by simply writing, “@moschino ❤️🇮🇹.”

Klum’s previous post showed her alongside Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, while seemingly backstage at his show. Scott was also seen rocking an equally colorful ensemble composed of a patterned hoodie, orange pants, and bright pink sneakers.

“We love you @jeremyscott ❤️,” the model wrote.

Klum has been keeping her fans updated on her latest Fashion Week looks now that she has finished wrapping up Season 17 of American’s Got Talent.

Heidi Klum rocks America’s Got Talent finale in another colorful dress

When it comes to Klum’s recent looks, one thing’s for sure — she doesn’t skimp when it comes to showing a little color.

For the recent finale of AGT, one of her looks from behind the judges’ table included a bedazzled mini dress. The multicolored number was covered in different-sized gemstones, adding extra flare to the already sparkly dress.

She shared a transition video on her Instagram during the show’s finale in which she rocked the colored dress before covering the camera lens to reveal a different (but equally as sparkly) outfit.

As previously reported, she was also spotted heading to a late night dinner after the finale episode, in which The Mayyas took home the ultimate grand prize. Klum was seen alongside Terri Seymour and fellow judge Sofia Vergara on their way to Madeo restaurant in West Hollywood.

Details of the supermodel’s outfit were shown in even further detail, which included a pair of gold high heels and a red handbag that she matched to a few gems on the dress.

Heidi Klum may be on the road to 50, but she clearly has no intention of giving up her spot as one of the most fashionable figures in the industry.