Heidi Klum couldn’t help but turn heads as she attended the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The legendary supermodel arrived at the award show with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, making it a date night to remember.

The America’s Got Talent judge wore a gold gown with amazing details. The dress included a deep v-neckline, intricate geometric patterns, and fringes along the ensemble.

She matched her dress and wore gold open-toe shoes that worked perfectly with the outfit.

Heidi kept her accessories simple and just wore gold bracelets to not distract from the look.

The Project Runway alum’s makeup looked amazing, clearly going for a sun-kissed look. She had on smokey brown eyeshadow, bronzer, and nude lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her hair, she wore a fringe bang with her hair in light waves that she let cascade off her shoulders.

Pic credit: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum keeps her skincare simple for a flawless complexion

Heidi Klum has always had a stunning look and enviably clear skin. Many of her fans could often assume that she had a complex and expensive skincare routine like many of her contemporaries. However, Heidi keeps her skin routine simple to see the best results.

She broke down her morning and evening routine when talking to Harper’s Bazaar.

She uses Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Shampoo to cleanse her skin in the morning. She opts for the shampoo instead of a basic cleanser because she claims it’s gentle for her face and removes all the dirt and oil. Afterward, she moisturizes with Mario Badescu’s Buttermilk Lotion.

During the evening, she prioritizes her skincare more than her morning routine.

She told the publication, “… Even if I am exhausted, I always wash off my makeup. For removing eye makeup, I again use baby shampoo. Then, I try different moisturizers at night that are a bit richer – I like Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum or Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Oil.”

Heidi Klum channels her inner Britney Spears in a denim Moschino dress

Heidi Klum has been wearing fantastic looks while on America’s Got Talent. The television personality wore a gorgeous floor-length dress designed by Moschino and took the attention away from the contestants.

The dress was fitted and featured faux pockets, vertical seams, and buttons that could be used to create a slit in the dress.

For a pop of color, she wore gold open-toe shoes that showed off her red pedicure.

Heidi straightened her hair and wore it in full bangs for a flattering look.