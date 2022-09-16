Heidi Klum shows off mile-long legs in thigh-skimming minidress for late night dinner

Heidi Klum dazzled at the live finale of America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Heidi Klum brought the glitter and glam to the Season 17 live finale of America’s Got Talent.

The German supermodel, 49, took her seat behind the judges’ table again this year for the popular NBC talent show.

During this season’s finale, which aired this week, Klum was seen by millions of viewers rocking a colorful mini dress that was composed of an intricate, vintage design.

The high-neck, short sleeve dress, which came to Klum’s mid-thigh, was primarily pink with a blue paisley print overtop.

However, the unique, multicolored, and various-sized gems featured throughout the dress were what took it to the next level — especially the ones that dazzled around the neckline.

Although her tan and signature toned legs were surely an accessory to Klum’s ensemble, she finished off her look with a pair of gold high heels and her hair worn fully down and straightened.

Heidi Klum rocks a gemstone mini dress for America’s Got Talent finale

Klum was spotted after the AGT finale had wrapped, where she brought along a red handbag to compliment some of the gems featured in the dress.

The judge was all smiles as she was seen alongside Terri Seymour and fellow judge Sofia Vergara heading to a late dinner at Madeo restaurant in West Hollywood.

Heidi Klum is seen walking to dinner with Sofia Vergara and Terri Seymour after the finale of America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: Maciel-Raffi/Backgrid

Heidi Klum also shared her own videos from the AGT finale on social media, one in particular that showed her wearing the colorful dress before switching into another outfit after a “hand to camera” transition effect.

She first danced behind the judges’ table while Beyonce’s song CUFF IT played. After covering the camera, she pulled her hand away and revealed her second bedazzled look — a strapless, green and black striped gown.

“😘✨ #AGTFinale,” she wrote to her Instagram followers.

Heidi Shares more behind-the-scenes photos from AGT finale

With Heidi consistently updating her followers on her looks throughout the duration of this season of America’s Got Talent, this week’s finale was no different.

In addition to multiple solo shots and videos showing off her outfits, Heidi also shared a behind-the-scenes photo alongside her fellow judge, Sofia Vergara.

“I will miss youuuuu @sofiavergara 🥲 ❤️ @agt,” she wrote to her gal pal.

Along with a look from behind the judges’ table, Klum also took to the platform to congratulate the official Season 17 winner. The Mayyas, an alternative dance crew, came in first place after originally receiving the Golden Buzzer from Sofia at their audition.

Klum congratulated The Mayyas for their victory — which includes a $1 million grand prize and a headlined show in Las Vegas.

She shared an onstage group photo that consisted of the winners, fellow judges Sofia, Simon Cowell, and Howie Madel, and host Terry Crews.

Heidi celebrated the winners and thanked the entire America’s Got Talent family for their “best season yet!”