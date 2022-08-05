Heidi Klum shows off jaw-dropping physique in string bikini

Heidi Klum displayed her age-defying figure in a string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Heidi Klum sent pulses racing on Friday as she had some fun in the sun on a beach in St. Barts, enjoying an extended vacation.

The former Project Runway host showed off her sensational, age-defying figure in a barely-there string bikini while kneeling down on a beach with stunning white sand and clear blue water.

She threw her wet hair back in a slow-motion video, wearing a purple and multi-colored string bikini, with the straps falling down her shoulders.

She looked over at the camera and smiled, as the wind blew her hair back, and looked happier than ever.

She captioned the video, “It’s Friday 😛👙❤️,” and it received over 57k likes.

Despite being 49 years old, Heidi’s abs looked incredibly toned, and her legs were clearly earned while working out in the gym.

Heidi Klum has posted several bikini photos from her vacation in St. Barts

The former America’s Got Talent judge has posted several bikini photos while on vacation in St. Barts, clearly proud of her figure, and used to showing it after making a name for herself as a Victoria’s Secret model.

Just yesterday she posted a video of herself dancing around in a black and white string bikini, showing off her taut abs.

She walked toward the camera, swinging her hips out in either direction and lifting her leg up as she confidently skipped toward the camera. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a sun hat, captioning the video with several emojis.

The clip garnered over 73k likes, including one from Paris Hilton.

Heidi revealed how she keeps trim with her diet and fitness tips

The model clearly works hard to keep such a trim figure, and revealed her diet and fitness tips to Women’s Health magazine in 2017.

She told the publication she starts her days with a green smothie, and while she is working on sets tries to avoid the refined carbs at the catering table. She said, “There’s pasta, bread, chicken, fish and vegetables. I’ll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it.”

Heidi claimed she works out daily and tries to get in exercise during family time by going out for bike rides or jumping on the trampoline with her children.

Though, it’s definitely hard to keep a fit figure as you age, something even a supermodel like Heidi Klum has trouble with.

She told the magazine, “Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40. I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me.”