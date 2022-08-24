Heidi Klum shows off amazing legs in plunging dress with thigh high slit for AGT

Heidi Klum from America’s Got Talent. ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Heidi Klum shows off her fantastic supermodel legs in a plunging designer gown for America’s Got Talent.

American-German supermodel and Television Host Heidi Klum looked fabulous in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for the AGT on NBC.

She took to her Instagram to show her 9.7 million followers the fabulous outfit she had on for the show.

Her black dress from Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana featured a dangerously high thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline with silver criss-cross crystal detailing that sparkled in photos.

The dress seamlessly snatched the former Victoria’s Secret runway model’s waist, showcasing her fantastic figure.

Heidi Klum also shared a short backstage clip showing a sign that said America’s Got Talent and the letters HK for Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum looks fabulous in Dolce & Gabbana

She paired the show-stopping look with incredibly high black platform heels and statement silver jewelry to effortlessly complement the details of the dress.

Heidi Klum’s dark smokey eye- shadow, subtle nude lip, and slicked back hair went perfectly with the Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Her smokey makeup look was done by Linda Hay, a talented makeup artist who works with many other celebrities like Emily Ratajowski. Hair stylist Lorenzo Martin did her fabulous hairstyle.

She also had long stilettos nails in a neutral pink tone to match her lip color, a great combination that is perfect for her skin tone.

Days before the event, the former Victoria’s Secret model also shared a throwback picture of the catwalk she did while four months pregnant.

Heidi Klum shares a throwback photo walking pregnant for Victoria’s Secret

To celebrate her daughter Leni Olumi Klum going off to college, Heidi Klum posted a sentimental Instagram post about modeling for the iconic Victoria’s Secret fashion show while pregnant with her.

In the picture, she is effortlessly wearing red stiletto heels, white lingerie, and angel wings that are easily 20 ft tall.

She captioned the sweet mother-daughter post with, “Today is your big move to head off to college 😿 Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. 🦋 Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum ”

Now that her daughter Leni Klum is spreading her wings and flying off to college, the former VS angel is getting emotional, and it’s great to see such a strong mother-daughter bond!

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday night at 8:00 ET.