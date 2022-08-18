Heidi Klum shines in silver thigh-skimming minidress

Heidi Klum sparkles in a silver dress while out to dinner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Supermodel Heidi Klum has been on top of the fashion and television world for almost 30 years, and she is not slowing down any time soon.

As one of the current hosts of America’s Got Talent, Heidi is still in the public eye, and fans love seeing her every week on the hit TV show.

She also still slays the fashion game, and a recent dinner out with a friend shows that Heidi is still modeling, even if it’s just at a restaurant, and everything she wears is runway-worthy.

Heidi was out in West Hollywood with friend and television entertainment reporter Terri Seymour and friend and co-host Sophia Vergara, having a lavish girls’ night at Cecconi’s on the famed Roberston Blvd.

The long-legged stunner showed off her stems in a silver and sparkly Dolce & Gabbana minidress and matching heels. She accessorized with a tiny silver handbag, straight blonde hair, and glowing makeup.

Heidi smiled ear to ear as she headed into the restaurant, looking effortlessly glamorous.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Heidi Klum has hosted America’s Got Talent for nine seasons

Heidi replaced Sharon Osborne as a judge on AGT in 2013 and stayed on the show for six seasons. She left the show after Season 13 and was replaced by professional dancer Julianne Hough. Heidi decided to return to her judging duties in 2020 and has been on the acclaimed panel since.

She is great friends with her fellow judge, Colombian actress Sophia Vergara, and the two are often seen out on the town after filming. Sophia has been a judge on AGT since Heidi’s return for Season 15.

Heidi also has a fun side project with rapper Snoop Dogg, making music together with the song Chai Tea with Heidi and a music video.

Heidi is also a busy working mom of four kids

Heidi is not just a model and host: Most importantly, she is a mom to her four kids. Her oldest daughter, Leni, is 18 years old and was raised by Heidi’s ex-husband, the Grammy award-winning musician Seal.

Heidi and Seal began dating in 2004 and married in 2005, and he also legally adopted Heidi’s daughter, Leni. They have three children together: Sons Henry, 17; Johan, 16, and daughter Lou, 13.

They divorced after seven years of marriage, and Heidi remarried guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019.