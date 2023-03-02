In a form-fitting yellow dress, Heidi Klum attended the Billboard Women in Music 2023.

The supermodel shared a video en route to the event and said she could hardly breathe in the form-fitting dress.

Heidi went with the complete glam look as she stunned in the yellow outfit.

In the video clip shared on Instagram, the supermodel said she was “going on a little excursion.”

She added, “normally, I can make my pecks pop like Terry [Crews],” as she focused the camera on her chest.

The beauty smiled for the camera before blowing a kiss at the end of the Instagram share.

The 49-year-old appeared cheerful as she posed for the event’s cameras in another Instagram video with Feel The Love by Daði Freyr and ÁSDÍS for the soundtrack.

She showed off her supermodel physique in the yellow strapless dress that featured a high-thigh split.

The outfit was adorned with cherry-colored patterns all around the front and also on the long white overcoat she wore off her shoulders.

She put her long legs in open-toe white heels to complete the look. Heidi let her luscious blonde locks flow with a fringe hairstyle.

Heidi shared a hilarious video where she twirled on the red carpet before almost falling over.

In the Instagram video, she played, Never Gonna Dance Again by P!nk and wrote in the caption, “I Am Never Gonna Not Dance Again!!!! #bbwomeninmusic.”

Heidi Klum promotes the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent

Heidi hyped up Season 18 of America’s Got Talent with a video on Instagram.

The model congratulated AGT All Stars winner Aidan Bryant and teased the next show’s next season, which she is a longtime judge.

“Huge congratulations to our #AGTAllStars winner @aidanb.ryant 🥳❤️🏆 Watching you this season was nothing short of amazing and I can’t wait to see you continue to soar 🫶🫶🫶,” she wrote, continuing:

“While I am sad that #AGTAllStars is over I am sooooooo excited for Season 18 of @agt and the opportunity to meet our next contestants. There is so much talent out there and I am beyond excited to see you all ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Heidi Klum’s diet and workout routine

Heidi admitted she eats a lot of food but sticks to healthy options. US Magazine reported that the supermodel enjoys a fruit and vegetable smoothie in the morning with egg-white omelets.

She eats vegetables paired with chicken or turkey for extra protein for lunch.

Heidi eats raw nuts for a snack filled with healthy fats. She varies her diet and has a small meal for dinner.

Heidi runs to burn calories and does it with yoga, hiking, tennis, and circuit training.

Her philosophy is less is more by exercising with regular but short sessions.