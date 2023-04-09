Heidi Klum rang in her Easter holiday early with a fun costume and an outdoor pose.

Of course, fans of Heidi were probably not surprised by her head-turning ensemble.

After all, the Germany’s Next Top Model host has become famous for her Halloween parties, where dressing up is the norm.

Although Halloween was six months ago, Heidi found another reason to wear a costume, rocking gray bunny ears and little else.

The blonde beauty has been hard at work, resuming her judging duties with BFF Sofia Vergara as the two navigate the auditions process at America’s Got Talent. The gorgeous besties even posted a video together as they strutted in stilettos and commanded attention.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But as the weekend rolled around, so did Heidi’s time for relaxation.

Heidi Klum celebrates Easter by the pool

As Heidi’s 10.7 million followers soon learned, the model can turn any background into a photoshoot, and she does it with ease.

Heidi crossed her arms across her chest, blowing a kiss and closing her eyes. She rocked black swimming bottoms and fluffy ears, striking a playful pose.

Behind Heidi, a picturesque blue pool and a perfectly manicured lawn served as the background. Blue skies filled with sun shone down upon Heidi.

Heidi let the photos do the talking, opting to go caption-free, with the exception of three carefully-selected emojis.

It was apparent that Heidi has watched her figure over the years.

Heidi Klum discusses diet secrets

Heidi catapulted to superstardom after gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated as the 1998 cover girl. The Sports Illustrated experience gave Heidi the discipline needed to enjoy a fruitful career.

Believe it or not, Heidi was turned down from gigs in her early years because brands felt she was too curvy. Heidi told Daily Mail Online about her struggles as a young model.

The model explained, “In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food], and now I’m just so used to it. There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don’t have the struggle.”

Heidi also detailed her perseverance in the fashion industry.

She explained, “When I started in Paris, Milan, London, and New York, I was turned down so many times. I never got to do high fashion because I was too curvy.”

Heidi conveyed an attitude of body positivity, highlighting her love for her figure. As for Heidi, her dieting approach appears rational –she makes good choices and chooses whole ingredients.

Finally, Heidi took things to the next level, expressing increased confidence. The wife of Tom Kaulitz revealed she was more confident in her 40s than she was in her 20s.

Heidi’s journey can inspire those looking for self-discovery, personal growth, and fulfillment.