Heidi Klum wowed in a sparkly bodysuit for Halloween. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Many stars opted for over-the-top sexy Halloween costumes, and Heidi Klum almost fell into that category as she rocked a sparkly, see-through bodysuit.

However, the big difference between Heidi and other celebrities is that she hid her killer curves in a massive earthworm costume right after snapping a steamy behind-the-scenes photo.

As the first German model to have joined the Victoria’s Secret Angel family, Heidi rocketed to fame at a young age and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

The talented model, TV host, producer, and businesswoman looked stunning as she wriggled her fit frame into the unforgettable Halloween getup.

The eye-catching photo showed Heidi striking a model pose with both hands tousling her signature blonde locks.

The sheer bodysuit left very little to the imagination and put all the focus on her toned arms, abs, and legs.

She tagged the photographer in the caption, writing, “Would you still love me if i was a worm? 📸: @thepioneers.la.’

Naturally, her fans couldn’t get enough of the unusual costume, and they took to the comment section to share their love. One person remarked, “The hottest worm ever🪱,” while another used emojis to express their thoughts, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Even Dutch DJ Tiësto showed up in the comments, writing, “Best Halloween outfit ever! 🔥🔥🔥👏🏻.”

Pic credit: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum shared more behind-the-scenes Halloween action in skintight white bodysuit

As you can imagine, Heidi’s costume didn’t just magically come together overnight, but thankfully, the thriving model and businesswoman brought her fans along for the ride.

In a post shared yesterday, Heidi tried on her costume for the first time while in a skintight white bodysuit that hugged every inch of her sculpted physique.

Heidi Klum posed with fellow model icons for Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS campaign

Heidi recently joined a star-studded crew of models to promote Kim Kardashians SKIMS in a brand-new campaign.

The 49-year-old German-American star posted an insider look at the shoot on her Instagram page, showing her gorgeous body in barely-there SKIMS alongside fellow supermodels Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel.

Heidi also shared a snippet from an episode of The Kardashians to further promote the sexy photo shoot.

Kim apparently wasn’t even supposed to be included in the shoot, but following a bit of insistence from Heidi, she decided to join in the fun.

According to Heidi, Kim said, “I’ve been watching you guys all this time and now I can’t even believe it, you’re all here in my studio and you’re shooting this for me,” to which she replied, “Well, why are you not in the photos?”