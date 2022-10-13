Heidi Klum walks the red carpet for America’s Got Talent Season 17 live show finale in September 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Heidi Klum revealed her big style secret as she prepared for an episode of America’s Got Talent All Stars last week.

The stunning model and TV host shared a video with her followers, writing, “A little behind the scenes of me getting ready for @agt all stars 😘.”

In the video, we see Klum in her dressing room as she is laced into a super tight sheer corset to give her an hourglass cinched waist and gorgeous curves.

During the clip, the blonde beauty states, “This is what we do every day,” and proves she can still sing a musical scale despite the constricting garment!

Once secured, Klum puts her hands on her hips and says, “I’m snatched!” before reappearing wearing a denim pinafore dress and gold hoop earrings by Moschino and looking stunning.

She tells her Instagram followers she’ll return to social media soon to share her hair and makeup process – we love to see how celebs get their glam on!

Heidi Klum shares her hair and beauty routine

True to her word, Heidi posted a follow-up Reel showing her glam squad at work.

She smiles at the camera and says, “As promised, here is a getting ready video,” while wearing an oversized floral silk shirt.

Her hair and makeup artist then start the process, transforming the German-American beauty from fresh-faced and natural to full glam, all while Beyoncé sings as the soundtrack to the clip.

At the end of the video, we see Heidi looking as gorgeous as ever, clicking her fingers and appearing in her denim look from the previous video.



She signs off from the fun clip saying, “Now I’m ready!”

Heidi Klum poses in underwear with her daughter Leni

Heidi recently launched a range of underwear with Intimissimi alongside her daughter Leni.

The mother-and-daughter duo looked stunning as they shared some special moments from the shoot, which were caught on camera.

The pair smiled and laughed on set and created some gorgeous photographs together. It looks as though 18-year-old Leni is following in her mom’s footsteps as a natural-born model!

They have since both shared the campaign images and behind-the-scenes footage on social media, with Heidi captioning the post, “What a fun day shooting with my daughter @leniklum for @intimissimiofficial. Thank you @derekkettela for capturing this special day for us ❤️🥰.”